Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Alaska lawsuit calls for safer voting process during pandemic

Alaska Capitol. (Indian Country Today file photo)

Indian Country Today

Voting advocates: 'It is in no way permissible to force residents to sacrifice their health and well-being just to exercise their right to vote'

Indian Country Today staff and wire reports

JUNEAU, Alaska — A lawsuit filed Tuesday asks a judge to block election officials from enforcing during the COVID-19 pandemic a requirement that Alaska absentee voters have someone witness them signing their ballots.

The plaintiffs are the Arctic Village Council, a tribal government; the League of Women Voters of Alaska; and two individuals that the lawsuit says have health concerns. 

The lawsuit seeks to have the witness requirement declared "unconstitutionally burdensome" on the plaintiffs' right to vote amid the pandemic.

"There are elders and Alaska Natives across the state who live alone and are protecting their health and community by staying home. How are they supposed to get a witness signature?," said Native American Rights Fund Staff Attorney Wesley Furlong. "The State of Alaska should be helping people vote during a pandemic, not making them choose between their health and their right to vote.”

Maria Bahr, a state Department of Law spokesperson, said the department needs time to evaluate the complaint. The lawsuit names as defendants Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, who oversees elections; Gail Fenumiai, director of the Division of Elections; and the division.

Groups representing the plaintiffs — including the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska; Native American Rights Fund; and Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law — last week asked Meyer and Fenumiai to not enforce the witness requirement this fall.

Meyer, in response, said making exceptions to the law, "even on a piecemeal basis, would erode the foundation upon which Alaskans have built their faith in the election process." 

He also encouraged voters to "think creatively" about how to fulfill the witness requirement "in a safe manner."

However the ACLU of Alaska, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Native American Rights Fund letter said the change was necessary during the pandemic.

“It is in no way permissible to force residents to sacrifice their health and well-being just to exercise their right to vote, but that is exactly what’s happening because Alaska’s highest election officials have failed to take the necessary steps to ensure that residents can vote safely amid the pandemic,” said Pooja Chaudhuri, associate counsel at the Voting Rights Project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “With the election just weeks away, we are turning to the court to provide immediate relief and defend the right to vote for people all across Alaska. We live in a Democracy, and a key component of our society is giving everyone the opportunity to have their voice heard.”

“There is no greater disservice to our state, our communities and our country, than allowing voters to be suppressed,” ACLU of Alaska Legal Director Joshua Decker said. “Every vote rejected because of this unnecessary barrier is a voice of an Alaskan left behind at the choice of their government.”

Indian Country Today - small phone logo

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Our stories are worth telling. Our stories are worth sharing. Our stories are worth your support. Contribute $5 or $10 contribution today to help Indian Country Today carry out its critical mission.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Soldier’s death leaves family asking ‘why, why, why?’

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee wanted the best for his boys and fiancée

Indian Country Today

by

joinnow

More Mississippi Choctaws have died of COVID than those who died of the disease in Hawaii. Or Alaska. Or Wyoming.

Mississippi Choctaws have one of the highest infection rates in the nation

Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting

Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases

The tribe said Tuesday there have been four additional deaths but no new confirmed cases

The Associated Press

by

joinnow

Tribe: Soldier was 2nd Navajo citizen to die at base this year

Updated: Congress will investigate 28 deaths and other incidents at the troubled U.S. Army base

Indian Country Today

by

joinnow

Iroquois Nationals accept invitation to World Games

Updated: 'We'll see you all in Birmingham. Let's do this.'

Indian Country Today

by

joinnow

Coping with COVID's lasting effects

Carol Todecheene, Navajo, survived the coronavirus but had to relearn to walk and talk after spending nearly three weeks on a ventilator

The Associated Press

by

joinnow

Headlines for Wednesday

News we’re talking about today Sept. 9, 2020: Wildfires threaten reservations; Has the Navajo Nation beat COVID-19? Congress investigating Fort Hood deaths of two Navajo, 26 others; Sturgis Rally linked to 250k COVID-19 cases; and more

Indian Country Today

'Larger Than Memory' is larger than life at Phoenix museum

Updated: Heard exhibit brings together many of the biggest Native artists working today for a knockout show

Sandra Hale Schulman

by

joinnow

Indian Country headlines for Tuesday

News we’re talking about: Iroquois Nationals to play in World Games, Oneida cyclist competes in Tour de France, national monument proposed for Nevada, and more

Indian Country Today

by

joinnow

Indian Country headlines for Monday

News we’re talking about on Labor Day 2020: Diné soldier remembered as fitness buff and loving family man, tribes push for extension of census count, casino revenues hit hard and more

Indian Country Today

by

joinnow