A 'printed' ICT for a Black Friday

This week begins the holiday season. And we have a great gift idea for you (and it helps us). Buy copies of Indian Country Today: 2019.

Each copy has stories that you, your family, and your friends will want to remember. Perfect for Black, Red, or whatever you call this Friday.

Stories that record the impact of a record-breaking election year. 

“So let’s do everything we can to make our voices heard,” Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, told us. Then she continued. “I’m a 35th generation New Mexican. Part of my job will be to convey to my colleagues just how important our land is to us. I don’t want fracking in Chaco Canyon. I don’t want to shrink our spaces in natural parks.”

We hear a lot from readers who want a “printed” ICT. This is it. For now they are available once a year. But down the road I’d love to see issue-specific publications that examine the significant issues we face from governance to climate change.

This annual book is an extra because most of these stories you can find online for free. But a published book is a useful reference guide. It’s a great way to look back on a year, one that we would now call normal.

It’s ideal for homework. Or a good primer for employees. There are so many uses of this annual collection of Indigenous news.

Indian Country Today's annual book cover, 2019. (Illustration by Tomás Karmelo Amaya, Indian Country Today)

Of course this is not the only way to help the nonprofit newsroom of Indian Country Today.

Individual donations are welcome at any time through our support page.

Or if you are a tribal leader, run a business, or a law firm or any enterprise (even a non-profit) consider membership in our Phoenix 100. This exclusive membership includes special benefits, such as your listing at the conclusion of our daily news program that airs on PBS affiliates. The Phoenix 100 represents an amazing investment in what we do.

And if that’s not doable we have other membership options, including one-time donations or a special Friends of ICT.

We ask for reader support because we want to keep ICT free. There are no subscriptions.

Indian Country Today 2019: A Compilation of Stories is available on Amazon and Kindle.

Thank you. (We’re already looking forward to the coming year (and the 2020 annual.)

Mark Trahant, editor, Indian Country Today

