Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

A newscast for these times

Indian Country Today's daily newscast with guest Dean Seneca. (Indian Country Today photo)

Mark Trahant

Letter from the editor: Indian Country Today launched a daily newscast last week; it will now be aired on FNX/First Nations Experience at 7 pm Monday through Friday

A couple of weeks ago we decided to do a roundtable on Zoom. The first roundtable was March 24th and included Indian Country Today's Executive Producer Patty Talahongva and Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye joined by reporter Pauly Denetclaw of The Navajo Times.

Then another Zoom. That was followed by a grant from Vision Maker Media and the Corporation of Public Broadcasting to do more reporting on COVID-19. One thing led to another. And last Monday we launched a daily newscast, hosted by Talahongva.

The newscast format is very much a product of the times. It’s produced at home, engineered at another home, and then posted on our platform by 4 pm. The idea was to tell people quickly what’s going on that day followed by an interview with a reporter working on a story and then an interview with a newsmaker. We think the video format also works for people who are at home sitting by a television set (Friday’s newscast and reporters’ roundtable).

Because we are a digital newsroom we measure everything. And so we know the reaction from our viewers to the newscast was extraordinary. (Our first newscast hit our top 10 stories; from our weekly pool of 132,000 unique users on our platform. The newscast also did very well on Facebook.)

On Friday we worked it out with FNX/First Nations Experience, to air this newscast every night at 7 pm PDT.

FNX reports that it's network is carried by 22 affiliate stations broadcasting into 14 states from Alaska to New York with a potential viewing audience of more than 46 million people across the United States. (Map of stations.) FNX is also available in the greater Los Angeles media market over-the-air on KVCR in San Bernardino.

Tribal stations, PBS affiliates, and other non-profit media are welcome to air the newscast as well as a public service.

We are also producing a version for radio stations, including a five minute newscast at the top of every program.

As many readers know we have been working toward a national weekly newscast and had planned on a fall launch. But it seems to us that the information is needed now -- and we think this is a moment to bring Indian Country together with factual reporting. Thanks for reading (or watching us). 

If you get FNX / First Nations Experience where you live ... take a peek. 

In case you missed one of the newscasts.

Monday: Dean Seneca, chief executive officer of Seneca Scientific Solutions Plus. Seneca has had on-the-ground experience working on infectious disease and pandemics. In 2014 he went to the West Africa country of Sierra Leone and helped lead the fight against the Ebola pandemic.

Tuesday: Valerie Davidson, incoming president of Alaska Pacific University and former Lt. Gov. of Alaska. She has more than 20 years of experience in health care and education. She is a long time Alaska Native leader and she is Yup'ik from southwest Alaska.

Wednesday: Dr. Evan Adams, chief medical officer for the British Columbia First Nations Health Authority. He is also an actor with his most memorable character being Thomas Builds-The-Fire in the movie Smoke Signals.

Thursday: Shelly Diaz, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, and the HUB Coordinator for the Minnesota Tribal Coalition for 2020 Census. 

Friday: Washington Editor Jourdan Bennett-Begaye with an update about how COVID-19 impacts tribal communities Newscast roundtable includes Indian Country Today reporter Aliyah Chavez, Savannah Maher, tribal affairs reporter for Wyoming Public Radio and Cindy Yurth, assistant editor for the Navajo Times. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Beautiful powwow there

Social Distance Powwow has helped fill social distancing void, quickly growing to more than 125,000 members

Felicia Fonseca, AP Writer

Navajo Nation coronavirus cases jump 17 percent Saturday

Quicker test results will likely result in even higher numbers of positive cases, but it will help the Navajo Nation to mitigate the cases much quicker

The Associated Press

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of April 11, 2020

What you, our Indian Country readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Alaska villages clamp down on travel

'The less mixing we have going on at this point, the more we slow the virus down'

Joaqlin Estus

by

MorganHoward

Staying home on Easter is our ‘obligation’

COVID-19 related news for Friday, April 10, 2020

Indian Country Today

by

$_HED

A global prayer: This Easter stay at home

'One should not assume that we are going to be rescued by a change in the weather ... assume that the virus will continue to do its thing'

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for April 9, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

by

badskpr

Newscast with a reporters' roundtable

Friday, April 10: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

Newscast with guest Shelly Diaz

Thursday, April 9: Newscast posted weekdays at 4 p.m. Eastern Time with in-depth coverage on COVID-19

Indian Country Today

New Mexico circulates broad tribal preparedness guide

Tribal leaders in New Mexico collaborate to create sweeping coronavirus document

Aliyah Chavez