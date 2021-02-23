A historic run, support for ‘Auntie Deb’

Your reaction to Rep. Deb Haaland’s historic Senate confirmation hearing

Indian Country is with Deb.

Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna and Jemez Pueblos, was named Joe Biden's Interior secretary nominee in December. Weeks later, and roughly 20 days after Biden was sworn in as president, Haaland's historic Senate confirmation hearing took place on Tuesday.

Haaland, 60, would be the first Native to lead a Cabinet agency if confirmed by the entire Senate.

Many of her supporters took to social media as part of "Deb For Interior" week and to show the two-time Congress member they are behind her. Support also went well beyond Indian Country and #DebForInterior was trending at number seven.

Here is a roundup of your reaction from Tuesday's hearing:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Twitter:

“Deb Haaland NM is a smart, tough experienced leader who’ll be a terrific Interior Secretary. The Senate will see Tuesday that Deb’s a fighter for public lands and champion for Native communities. We must confirm her historic nomination.

Email blast from Casey Camp-Horinek, Ponca Nation of Oklahoma, board member of Earthworks, an environmental non-profit organization advocating for protecting environment from adverse impacts of mineral and energy development while seeking sustainable solutions.

“As an Indigenous woman, Debra Haaland understands what it means to have a spiritual connection to the land. Her confirmation as Interior Secretary will restore respect and reverence for other Earth. She also understands the United States’ legacy of genocidal policies against indigenous people. We must have the courage to acknowledge and face this legacy. It cannot be undone, but it can be addressed. As Interior Secretary, Haaland would be uniquely positioned to make more just and equitable public land use decisions, especially for mining and drilling activities impacting Indigenous peoples.”

Bernadette Demientieff, executive director of the Gwich’in Steering Committee, issued a statement:

“Rep. Deb Haaland is a visionary leader who knows we must protect places sacred to the American people like the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. As Secretary of Interior, she will bring her experience and knowledge to make a better world where lands and waters are healthy for future generations.

Former U.S. senators Mark Udall and Tom Udall penned an opinion piece published by USA Today: Vehement opposition to Deb Haaland "motivated by something other than her record."