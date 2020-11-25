8 things to do, safely, on your long holiday

No holiday plans? No problem

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

Even a turkey is no match for 2020.

Little has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit earlier this year, and health officials are asking people to take precautions during the long holiday weekend known for its family gatherings, travel and of course, food.

Still, there’s plenty of fun activities to do social distance wise, safely, and some can be done from the comfort of your living room couch.

If you decide to venture out, remember to wear a face mask, stay at least 6 feet apart, wash your hands with soap often and avoid hugs and handshakes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has additional information on protecting yourself and others from getting and spreading the coronavirus.

Here’s a list of how to make the most of the holiday weekend during the pandemic:

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.