Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

7.5 earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

The Associated Press

Public safety officials in King Cove sent an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities, leading some schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District to evacuate and send students to higher ground. 

The size of the quake was originally reported to have been a magnitude of 7.4, but has been revised to a 7.5, said Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground. Some schools in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District were evacuating to higher ground, the district said on Twitter.

The tsunami warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska. The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said the tsunami warning was in effect for roughly 950 miles, from 40 miles southeast of Homer to Unimak Pass, about 80 miles northeast of Unalaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula. The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

"It was a pretty good shaker here," said David Adams, co-manager of Marine View Bed and Breakfast in Sand Point. "We're doing OK." He said all guests were accounted for and "the structure itself is sound."

"You could see the water kind of shaking and shimmering during the quake," she said. "Our truck was swaying big time." He didn't take any photos or video: "It just kind of happened of all of a sudden."

Rita Tungul, front desk assistant at the Grand Aleutian Hotel in Unalaska, said she felt some shaking but it wasn't strong. Her coworker didn't feel the quake at all, she said.

Unalaska officials sent out a message saying the city is just outside the warning zone and they aren't ordering evacuations right now. Unalaska public safety officials earlier Monday had sent out a release saying they would be conducting tests of the community's tsunami warning sirens.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Donald Trump Jr. launches 'Natives for Trump'

Updated: The president's eldest son campaigned for him in Arizona and urged the crowd to register to vote #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

Tpepion

Possibly many firsts for Tricia Zunker in Wisconsin

Corrected: ‘The role of a representative is to make decisions and create policies that ensure opportunity for all people’

Election 2020

New Mexico tribes concerned about pitch to expand gambling

Tribal leaders say the proposal violates exclusivity provisions outlined in revenue-sharing compacts that tribes have with the state

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we’re following on Oct. 19, 2020: National Congress of American Indians calls for investigation in SD COVID handling, Red Lake Chippewa boundary sign defaced , new study shows Indigenous peoples' priorities, needs, and more

Indian Country Today

Alaska Natives divided on Arctic refuge drilling

‘No one has more at stake in ensuring responsible development in ANWR than we do’

Joaqlin Estus

Native Americans for Donald Trump

‘Natives are traditional, and through our heritage, we are already conservative to the core’  #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

bykedancer

8 myths and atrocities about Christopher Columbus and Columbus Day

On the second Monday of October each year, Native Americans cringe at the thought of honoring a man who committed atrocities against Indigenous People

Vincent Schilling

by

Tpepion

Alaska virtual awards recognize excellence, courage and leadership

‘It’s an honor and pleasure to be able to run for my people and to pray for them to be there for each other’

Joaqlin Estus

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of October 17, 2020

What you, our Indian Country Today readers, read most

Vincent Schilling

Pascua Yaqui Tribe seeks early voting site on reservation

Hearing set for Monday to determine whether an early voting and ballot collection site will be opened on Arizona reservation

The Associated Press