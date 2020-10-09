5 Winnebago council members sworn in

Tribal council elections were held Tuesday, and the winners sworn in Wednesday

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (AP) — Five newly elected Winnebago Tribal Council members have been sworn in.

Tribal council elections were held Tuesday, and the winners sworn in on Wednesday, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The top vote-getter in the election was Lorelei Hope Decora, with more than 21 percent of the vote, followed by Victoria Kitcheyan, with 20 percent. Brian Chamberlain came in third, and Rona Stealer and Thelma Whitewater were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kitcheyan was appointed tribal chairwoman following the swearing-in ceremony. Chamberlain will serve as vice chairman, Decora as secretary and Stealer as treasurer.

Kitcheyan said her focus is to represent the tribe's membership.

"This is a great honor, and I look forward to coming together with the tribal council and showing our Winnebago people that the leadership has great things in store and very progressive ideas to uphold our people," she said.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska reservation is in northeastern Nebraska, about 70 miles north of Omaha.