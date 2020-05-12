Indian Country Today
5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

The Associated Press

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news

By The Associated Press and Indian Country Today

1. SUPREME COURT TAKES UP TRUMP TAX CASE Rulings against the president could lead to the campaign season release of personal financial information that Trump has kept shielded from investigators and the public.

2. WHERE TRUMP DIFFERS WITH CAMPAIGN His reelection team is helping Republican voters cast their ballots through the mail even as the president says the process is ripe for fraud and "cheaters." 

3. 3RD OUTSIDE PROSECUTOR GETS ARBERY CASE Georgia's attorney general appoints a black district attorney from the Atlanta area to take over the Ahmaud Arbery case, a slaying that prompted a national outcry over suspicions that race played a role in delaying arrests. 

5. WHAT BASEBALL IS CONSIDERING The National League might join the American League and use the designated hitter on a full-time basis this season. 

Where to go from here? Virus experts questioned by Senate

The Associated Press

Virus unleashes wave of fraud in US amid fear and scarcity

'It's incredibly rampant and it's growing by the day'

The Associated Press

'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes hold on Navajo

'You can't even go see your mom and dad. You can't see your relatives to find that comfort,' said Cheryl Blie, a Navajo who lost a cousin to the virus

The Associated Press

Probe launched into Interior leaks, handling of $8 billion for tribes

Joaqlin Estus

South Dakota tribes stand firm behind checkpoints

‘We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death’

Dalton Walker

Native candidate seeks to make history

If Tricia Zunker wins Wisconsin’s special election Tuesday, she would become the third Native woman serving in Congress this session

Aliyah Chavez

Poll: Majority disapprove of coronavirus protests

Research finds 55 percent of Americans disapprove of the protests that have popped up in some states

The Associated Press

Pandemic creates electoral uncertainty for Trump, Democrats

President Donald Trump's reelection is facing growing headwinds less than six months before Election Day

The Associated Press

Restart or re-stop? Economies reopen to risk of chaos, fear

The Associated Press

U.S. Supreme Court weighs ‘transfers of sovereign right’

Updated: McGirt v. Oklahoma examines whether a large swath of eastern Oklahoma should be considered tribal jurisdiction

Kolby KickingWoman