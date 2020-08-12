5 Native legislative candidates advance in Minnesota

Heather Keeler, Yankton Sioux, won her primary Tuesday, joining two other Natives who will appear on the general election ballot in the state House and two in the Senate. #NativeVote20

Dalton Walker

Indian Country Today

Minnesota will have five Native American candidates in state legislative races come November.

Democratic candidate Heather Keeler, Yankton Sioux, captured the Minnesota House, District 4A primary on Tuesday with 66 percent of the vote.

Keeler received 1,877 votes, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State Office. She moves on to face Republican Edwin Hahn in November’s general election. Hahn received 844 votes Tuesday in an uncontested party race.

Absentee ballots in Minnesota postmarked by August 11 and received by August 13 will be counted meaning Tuesday’s results could increase.

Keeler joins Democrats Jamie Becker-Finn, Leech lake Band of Ojibwe descent, and Gaylene Spolarich, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, in November races for House seats. Becker-Finn, an incumbent, and Spolarich were uncontested and didn’t have a primary.

Democrats Alan Roy, White Earth Nation, and Mary Kunesh-Podein, Standing Rock Soux descent, are seeking seats in the state Senate. Both ran uncontested for the party ticket and didn’t have a primary. Kunesh-Podein is currently serving in the Minnesota House.

Lyz Jaakola, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, appears to be one step closer to the Cloquet City Council. Jaakola received nearly 49 percent of the vote in her three-person primary race with the top two moving on to the general election. She received 210 votes and the second place finisher received 117, according to the state.

With mail-in ballots not yet counted, Jaakola said Tuesday night that she wasn’t celebrating yet. The longtime educator ran for council two years ago but didn’t make it. This time, if percentages hold, she has a great chance of winning the runoff in November.

If she wins in November, she’ll join Sheila Lamb, White Earth Nation, Eastern Cherokee, on the city council. Lamb is a former college student of Jaakola.

Minnesota Native candidates:

WON: Heather Keeler, Yankton Sioux, MN House, District 4A

UNCONTESTED: Jamie Becker-Finn, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe descent, MN House, District 42B

UNCONTESTED: Gaylene Spolarich, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, MN House, District 10B

UNCONTESTED: Alan Roy, White Earth Nation, MN Senate, District 2

UNCONTESTED: Mary Kunesh-Podein, Standing Rock Sioux descent, MN Senate, District 41

RUNOFF: Lyz Jaakola, Fond du Lac band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Cloquet City Council

Audrey Thayer, White Earth Nation, Bemidji City Council, Ward 1

Laura Fairbanks, Red Lake Nation, Bemidji City Council, Ward 1

Ernest “Joey” Oppegaard-Peltier, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Bemidji City Council, Ward 5

Christian Taylor-Johnson, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe descent, Beltrami County Commissioner

Wisconsin Native candidates:

UNCONTESTED: Tricia Zunker, Ho-Chunk, U.S. House, District 7

UNCONTESTED: Amanda White Eagle, Ho-Chunk, WI State Assembly, District 92

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter: @daltonwalker Walker is based in Phoenix and enjoys Arizona winters.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.