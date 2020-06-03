40 Native candidates compete in Tuesday primaries

Updated: The elections feature seven Native candidates running for U.S. Congress: three Democrats and four Republicans from Idaho and New Mexico

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

Results have started coming in Tuesday night in the nine states holding primary elections.

Indian Country Today is following 40 Native candidates running for various offices in New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and Iowa.

In all, 13 Native candidates for Congress were hoping to advance to November’s general election.

Two are running in Idaho, where officials were expected to begin releasing results late Tuesday in the state's first mail-in primary, which began May 19. Five more faced primaries Tuesday in New Mexico. The others have primaries in August.

Another Tuesday primary of note is in Montana, where a Native candidate is seeking the Democratic nomination for the office of state auditor.

(Graphic by Tomas Karmelo Amaya)

(Previous story: Native candidates adjust campaigns amidst COVID-19)

In Idaho, Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, is running as a Democrat for U.S. Senate. Rudy Soto, Shoshone-Bannock, is a Democrat running to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Jordan, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, is running against former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas to challenge Republican Sen. Jim Risch in November. The Democratic nominee will have a task against Risch, who is seeking his third six-year term representing one of the country's most conservative states. Risch is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

Soto faces Staniela Nikolova, a University of Idaho law student, in the Democratic U.S. House primary.

Some 282,000 ballots had been returned in Idaho as of Monday morning.

In New Mexico, one Democratic Native candidate for Congress appeared on the ballot Tuesday: First-term U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, was unopposed in the primary in her bid for re-election.

Her district is gearing up for big competition in November however. Three Republicans sought the nomination to take on Haaland in the state’s metropolitan 1st Congressional District. Bernalillo-based attorney and former police detective Michelle Garcia Holmes is competing against attorney Jared Vander Dussen of Albuquerque and businessman Brett Kokinadis of Santa Fe.

Ali and Kenneth White Horse pose for a photo after voting in the Democratic primary on Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

The compact district overlapping Albuquerque hasn’t been represented by a Republican since 2009.

Four Native Republicans also were competing in New Mexico primaries.

Two of them ⁠— Gavin Clarkson, Choctaw, and Elisa Martinez, Navajo — were hoping to compete in an open race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. However, they were defeated by former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque.

Rochetti ran a campaign with upbeat slogans about the future and highlighted his support of President Donald Trump’s border wall in visits to the dividing line between Mexico and New Mexico. Martinez highlighted Ronchetti’s prior criticism of Trump. U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján of Nambé is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Karen Bedonie, Navajo, is running as a Republican to represent New Mexico’s 3rd congressional district. Her opponents are environmental engineer Alexis Johnson of Santa Fe and former Santa Fe County commissioner Harry Montoya.

In southern New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, former state Rep. Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, is competing for the nomination against oil executive Claire Chase of Roswell and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys.

Chase had to fend off a barrage of attack ads surrounding previous social media posts where she attacked then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Herrell lost an open race for the seat in 2018 to Democrat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

In Montana, state Rep. Shane Morigeau, Salish Kootenai, is one of two candidates for the Democratic nomination for state auditor. The other is consumer advocate Mike Winsor, a former assistant state attorney general.

One of them will face the Republican nominee in the general election: either Troy Downing, a U.S. Air Force veteran and real estate investor; Nelly Nicol, an insurance professional; or Scott Tuxbury, an insurance professional. Also seeking the office is Libertarian Roger Roots, a criminologist and civil liberties activist.

Other state legislative races with Native candidates

In Iowa, one candidate is running for state Legislature:

Christina Blackcloud, Meskwaki, IA House 72

Montana includes 21 candidates running for state Legislature:

Jade Bahr, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 50

Barbara Bessette, Chippewa Cree, MT House 24

Jestin Dupree, Assiniboine, MT Senate 16

Kristofer Fourstar, Assiniboine and Cree, MT Senate 16

Mike Fox, A’aniih, MT Senate 16

Alex Gray, Little Shell, MT Senate 46

Donavon Hawk, Crow, MT House 76

Dakota Hileman, Assiniboine, MT House 96

Rhonda Knudsen, Turtle Mountain Chippewa, MT House 34

Bruce Meyers, Chippewa Cree, MT House 32

Rae Peppers, Northern Cheyenne, MT Senate 21

Tyson Running Wolf , Blackfeet, MT House 16

August Scalpcane, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Jason Small, Northern Cheyenne, MT Senate 21

Frank Smith, Assiniboine, MT House 31

Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, Crow, MT House 42

Kaden Walksnice, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Marvin Weatherwax, Blackfeet, MT House 15

Nick White, CSKT, MT House 15

Rynalea Whiteman-Pena, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Jonathan Windy Boy, Chippewa Cree, MT House 32

New Mexico includes eight candidates running for state Legislature :

Anthony Allison, Navajo, NM House 4

Doreen Johnson, Navajo, NM House 5

Derrick Lente , Sandia and Isleta Pueblos, NM House 65

Georgene Louis, Acoma Pueblo, NM House 26

James R. Madalena , Jemez Pueblo, NM House 65

Shannon Pinto, Navajo, NM Senate 3

Patricia Roybal Caballero, Piro Manso Tiwa, NM House 13

Benny Shendo Jr., Jemez Pueblo, NM Senate 22

South Dakota includes two candidates running for state Legislature:

Shawn Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux, SD House 26A

Alexandria Frederick, Oglala Lakota, SD House 26A

This is a developing story. Indian Country Today will post election results.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

—

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.