40+ holiday gift ideas that are Indigenius
Looking to shop from Indigenous artists and small businesses this holiday season? Here is a list of sites where you can find these products online.
(Side note: Also consider buying something from local artists, your auntie’s food stand or small businesses on social media)
MARKETPLACES
- Beyond Buckskin 一 Jewelry, blankets, apparel
- Chickasaw Southeastern Art Show and Market 一 Beadwork, painting, textiles
- Eighth Generation 一 Jewelry, textiles, apparel
- From The People 一 Jewelry, art, apparel
- Indian Pueblo Cultural Center Store 一 Pueblo jewelry, pottery, books, baskets
- Native Northwest 一 Home decor, apparel, stationary
- Navajo Arts and Crafts Enterprise 一 Navajo jewelry, textiles, apparel
- Planet Alaska 一 Traditional medicinals, art, apparel, jewelry, sculptures, carvings
- Red Cloud Indian School: The Heritage Center 一 Beadwork, quillwork, star quilts
- Santa Fe Indian Market Virtual Market 一 Jewelry, basketry, visual arts, textiles
- Sealaska Heritage Store一 Alaska & NW Native jewelry, apparel, art, stickers, books
- Trickster Co.一 Leggings, masks, tees, books, decorated sports gear, art, stationary
APPAREL
- B. Yellowtail 一 Apparel and accessories
- Can’t Fail Designs 一 Printed tees for kids, juniors, adults
- Kūlua Maui 一 Sustainably made women’s apparel and home goods
- Manitobah Mukluks 一 Moccasins, boots and gloves
- Molly of Denali Shop 一 Children’s hoodies and stationary
- OXDX 一 Graphic art and screen printed apparel
- The 'IWA Company 一 Women's activewear brand
- The Keiki Dept 一 Children’s apparel and accessories
- The NTVS (The Natives) 一 Screen printed apparel, accessories, stocking stuffers
- Thunder Voice Hat Co. 一 Hats, masks, apparel, artwork
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
- Kealia Organics 一 Soap, lotion, hair care
- Mahina Made 一 Home, stationary, apparel
- Shima Soaps 一 Soaps
- Sḵwálwen 一 Botanical skin care products
- The Yukon Soaps Company 一 Soaps, oils, hair care
STICKERS
- 4 Generation Creation 一 Stickers and apparel
- AlohainBloom 一 Stickers and accessories
- Art by Angel Lynn Day 一 Stickers
- Leanna Lewis shop 一 Stickers and prints
- Quw’utsun’ Made — Stickers
- Steven Paul Judd 一 Pop-culture stickers
FILMS/ BOOKS/ MEDIA:
- An American Sunrise: Poems by Joy Harjo 一 Collection of poems from the first Native American Poet Laureate of the U.S.
- Birchbark Books — Bookstore owned by author Louise Erdrich
- Bowwow Powwow by Brenda Child 一 Children’s hardcover book
- Indian Country Today 2019 一 A collection of top news, entertainment and opinion from Indian Country
- Raven Reads — Indigenous literature and gifts to your door
- Vision Maker Media films 一 Films, shows and documentaries by Native producers
BEAUTY
- Ah Shi Beauty 一 Face, eyeshadow, lip
- ArXotica: Home 一 Arctic botanical skincare products
- Blended Girl Cosmetics 一 Eyeshadow, lashes, brushes
- Cheekbone Beauty 一 Face, lip gloss, lipstick
- Indigenous Cosmetics 一 Eyeshadow
- Prados Beauty 一 Eyeshadow, brushes, lashes
