40+ holiday gift ideas that are Indigenius

This formline design is by Crystal Worl, Athabascan and Tlingit, of Juneau, Alaska, who said it symbolizes the importance of balance, which underpins Tlingit kinship and society. (Photo courtesy of Wells Fargo)

An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Looking to shop from Indigenous artists and small businesses this holiday season? Here is a list of sites where you can find these products online.

(Side note: Also consider buying something from local artists, your auntie’s food stand or small businesses on social media)

MARKETPLACES

APPAREL

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

STICKERS

FILMS/ BOOKS/ MEDIA:

BEAUTY

'Level of suffering is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before'

Already in crisis mode, reservation health care buckles under COVID-19 burden

Mary Annette Pember

Indian Country headlines for Thursday

Stories we’re following on Dec. 10: Navajo Nation talks Pfizer vaccine trial; Indian gaming sets record pre-pandemic; Biden picks HHS head; mining in Indian Country; Sen. Udall signs off; and more

Indian Country Today

Navajo Nation reports 191 new COVID cases

Tribal officials say nearly all intensive care unit beds on the reservation are being used as positive cases surge

The Associated Press

Return of Idaho's sockeye salmon

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ years of effort on the recovery plan is paying off

Mark Trahant

Denise Juneau’s ‘challenging decision’ to resign

‘I came here with a dream to drive a powerful anti-racist agenda’

Joaqlin Estus

Congress vows to watch Army response to Fort Hood violence

'This issue affects not just Fort Hood, but our overall national security,' said US Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo

The Associated Press

Indian Country headlines for Wednesday

Stories we're following for Dec. 9: Female Indigenous journalists face harassment, Wes Studi recognized, PhD in Indigenous astronomy, Senate meeting on self-governance and cultural sovereignty, and more

Indian Country Today

Are the Twin Cities listening to statue protests?

Officials eye new approaches to outcry over public art

Stewart Huntington

Navajo Nation reports nearly 160 more virus cases

The tribe has now tallied 18,324 cases and 688 know deaths since the pandemic began

The Associated Press

Sen. Tom Udall signs off, but ‘not retiring’

Udall has served the state of New Mexico and the state’s 23 federally-recognized tribes for nearly 30 years

Vincent Schilling

