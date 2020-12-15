Indian Country Today
40+ gift ideas that are Indigenius

(Photo courtesy of the Alaska Native Heritage Center)

Indian Country Today

An online guide to shopping Indigenous this holiday season

Looking to shop from Indigenous artists and small businesses this holiday season? Here is a list of sites where you can find these products online.

(Side note: Also consider buying something from local artists, your auntie’s food stand or small businesses on social media)

MARKETPLACES

APPAREL

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

STICKERS

FILMS/ BOOKS/ MEDIA:

BEAUTY

Comments (6)
No. 1-5
WIAINC
WIAINC

I would like to add the Woodland Indian Art, Inc at the following address:
www.woodlandindianart.com (See Radisson Exhibition)
John L. Breuninger, President
WIA, Inc
info@woodlandindianart.com

samanthamckea
samanthamckea

Thank you so much for this list! I will definitely be purchasing from a couple of these places. And I'll be sure to share with others.

DRRobinson
DRRobinson

I want a store to purchase supplies. We have a local Tandy, but would prefer to buy raw materials from a native supplier. Also a source for sustainable natural fabrics would be nice (tired of fast fashion plastics/polyester). Any suggestions?

aJustin
aJustin

I linked to this article from https://indiancountrytoday.com/news/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-raises-concerns-about-wells-fargo-and-standing-rock-nnzvMaY5PEihV9DzeOkBUQ where it talks about what an evil company Wells Fargo is. What caught my eye is the photo for this story. Its the same art Trickser company used on the Wells Fargo card they designed. I cannot support a company that allies with an evil company. Native or not Native. Here is a link to the Wells Fargo card Trickster Company owner Crystal designed with the exact same art.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises concerns about Wells Fargo and Standing Rock
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raises concerns about Wells Fargo and Standing Rock

Should banks be on the hook for investments in projects that contribute to climate change?

VMatUI
VMatUI

What a great list! I would also like to add the Sacred Circle Gift Shops which is 100% native owned by the non-profit United Indians of All Tribes Foundation in Seattle find them at: sacredcirclegiftsandart.com

