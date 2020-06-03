4 Native candidates for Congress advance to November

Updated: Paulette Jordan and Rudy Soto win primaries in Idaho, while Yvette Herrell and Deb Haaland advance in New Mexico

At least four Native candidates for Congress will advance to the general election.

Both candidates running in Idaho — Paulette Jordan, Coeur d’Alene, and Rudy Soto, Shoshone-Bannock — will appear on the ballot in November.

Jordan will face incumbent U.S. Senator Jim Risch, while Soto will face incumbent U.S. Rep Russ Fulcher.

In New Mexico, Yvette Herrell, Cherokee, won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat. She will run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, Laguna Pueblo, officially won the Democratic nomination in her bid for reelection, with no opposition in her New Mexico primary. She will face Republican Michelle Garcia Holmes in November.

Also in New Mexico, Republicans Gavin Clarkson, Choctaw, and Elisa Martinez, Navajo, lost their primary bids in a U.S. Senate race.

That leaves one Native congressional candidate still in the running in Tuesday's primaries, plus six more with primaries in August.

Indian Country Today has been following 40 Native candidates seeking various offices Tuesday, including Congress and state legislature seats, in New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, South Dakota and Iowa.

Still pending: Karen Bedonie, Navajo, is running as a Republican in a congressional primary in New Mexico.

Another contest of note Tuesday was in Montana, where state Rep. Shane Morigeau, Salish Kootenai, won the Democratic nomination for the office of state auditor. He will run against Troy Downing in November.

In Idaho, Jordan, the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee, defeated former congressional candidate Jim Vandermaas. She advances to face a tough general-election race against Risch, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary. Risch is seeking his third six-year term representing one of the country's most conservative states.

Jordan is well-known in the state from her campaign two years ago. She lost to Republican and then Lt. Gov. Brad Little.

Jordan has generally advocated for progressive policies, including teacher loan forgiveness, better rural education and better access to health care.

Risch has a lengthy career in Idaho politics, serving briefly as governor in 2006. He chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and has been an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

Also in Idaho, Soto defeated Staniela Nikolova, a University of Idaho law student, in a U.S. House primary Tuesday. Soto is running as Democrat to represent the state’s 1st Congressional District.

In New Mexico, Haaland was unopposed in her Democratic primary Tuesday in the metropolitan 1st Congressional District. In November, she will face Holmes, a Bernalillo-based attorney and former police detective.

Ali and Kenneth White Horse pose for a photo after voting in the Democratic primary on Tuesday in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

The compact district overlapping Albuquerque hasn’t been represented by a Republican since 2009.

Four Native Republicans also were competing in New Mexico primaries.

Two of them ⁠— Clarkson and Martinez — were running in the same contest to compete in an open race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall. However, they were defeated Tuesday by former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque.

Bedonie is running as a Republican to represent New Mexico’s 3rd congressional district. Her opponents are environmental engineer Alexis Johnson of Santa Fe and former Santa Fe County commissioner Harry Montoya.

In southern New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, Herrell defeated oil executive Claire Chase of Roswell and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys.

In Montana, Morigeau was one of two candidates for the Democratic nomination for state auditor. He defeated consumer advocate Mike Winsor, a former assistant state attorney general.

Morigeau will face the Republican nominee in the general election, Downing, a U.S. Air Force veteran and real estate investor.

Other state legislative races with Native candidates

In Iowa, one candidate is running for state Legislature:

Christina Blackcloud, Meskwaki, IA House 72

Montana includes 21 candidates running for state Legislature:

Jade Bahr, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 50

Barbara Bessette, Chippewa Cree, MT House 24

Jestin Dupree, Assiniboine, MT Senate 16

Kristofer Fourstar, Assiniboine and Cree, MT Senate 16

Mike Fox, A’aniih, MT Senate 16

Alex Gray, Little Shell, MT Senate 46

Donavon Hawk, Crow, MT House 76

Dakota Hileman, Assiniboine, MT House 96

Rhonda Knudsen, Turtle Mountain Chippewa, MT House 34

Bruce Meyers, Chippewa Cree, MT House 32

Rae Peppers, Northern Cheyenne, MT Senate 21

Tyson Running Wolf , Blackfeet, MT House 16

August Scalpcane, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Jason Small, Northern Cheyenne, MT Senate 21

Frank Smith, Assiniboine, MT House 31

Sharon Stewart-Peregoy, Crow, MT House 42

Kaden Walksnice, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Marvin Weatherwax, Blackfeet, MT House 15

Nick White, CSKT, MT House 15

Rynalea Whiteman-Pena, Northern Cheyenne, MT House 41

Jonathan Windy Boy, Chippewa Cree, MT House 32

New Mexico includes eight candidates running for state Legislature :

Anthony Allison, Navajo, NM House 4

Doreen Johnson, Navajo, NM House 5

Derrick Lente , Sandia and Isleta Pueblos, NM House 65

Georgene Louis, Acoma Pueblo, NM House 26

James R. Madalena , Jemez Pueblo, NM House 65

Shannon Pinto, Navajo, NM Senate 3

Patricia Roybal Caballero, Piro Manso Tiwa, NM House 13

Benny Shendo Jr., Jemez Pueblo, NM Senate 22

South Dakota includes two candidates running for state Legislature:

Shawn Bordeaux, Rosebud Sioux, SD House 26A

Alexandria Frederick, Oglala Lakota, SD House 26A

This is a developing story. Indian Country Today will post election results.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today's Phoenix Bureau. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.