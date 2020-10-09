Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

2nd presidential debate is officially canceled

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, center, gesturing during the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The Associated Press

A third debate set for late October is still on

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The second presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is officially off.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed Friday that the Oct. 15 faceoff would be scrapped. The decision was made a day after the commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

Trump balked at holding the debate in that format, and Biden scheduled a town hall with ABC News for that night once Trump said he would not participate.

Trump’s team later countered with a call to hold the debates as scheduled once the president’s doctor said he would be cleared to hold public events beginning on Saturday.

(Related: Debate anger: Donald Trump, Joe Biden lash, interrupt each other)

But the commission said it would not reverse its decision not to have the candidates on stage together, citing an abundance of caution with health concerns — particularly for the town-hall-style debate that was set to feature questions from average voters.

The third debate, scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, is still on.

(Related: VP Debate Takeaways: Pandemic looms over a more civil fight)

AP Logo little

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Biden-Harris campaign announces tribal nations plan

Updated: The campaign’s plan for tribal nations, released Thursday, outlines goals to uphold federal trust responsibilities #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

SummerLJasmine

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris meet with tribal leaders in Phoenix

Updated: 'It could have been a lot of organizations they could have met with, and they decided to meet with us, which I think is pretty huge' #NativeVote20

Election 2020

by

CraigQuirolo

Native art gets out the vote

‘Exercising our grassroots political power is crucial to rebuilding what we’ve lost and preparing the future for the next seven generations’ #NativeVote20

Sandra Hale Schulman

Indian Country headlines for Friday

Stories we're following on Oct. 9, 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris meet with tribal leaders, announce tribal plan in Phoenix, Alaska tribes sue over a proposed road, Washington teachers prepare to teach Native American history, and much more

Indian Country Today

Athabascan, Iñupiat tribes sue to halt Arctic road project

Updated: 'This road could change life in our region more than any other single decision in history’

Joaqlin Estus

Mohegan Sun Tribe poised to operate Virgin casino in Vegas

The Nevada Gaming Commission is due on Oct. 22 to consider the state Gaming Control Board's recommendation for approval

The Associated Press

5 Winnebago council members sworn in

Tribal council elections were held Tuesday, and the winners sworn in Wednesday

The Associated Press

Indian Country Today E-Weekly Newsletter for October 8, 2020

Check out Indian Country Today's newsletter each week. You can subscribe to our weekly email using the links below

Indian Country Today

Washington schools prepare to teach tribal history

The Since Time Immemorial curriculum has been integrated in districts throughout the state and tailored to the nearest tribes

The Associated Press

by

caniscandida

Bill would remove barriers to federal health data

'This is an important step to ensuring that tribal communities are able to respond to public health challenges, not just COVID-19'

Cronkite News