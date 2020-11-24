Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

240,000 Navajos apply for virus relief money

In this April 20 photo, Dr. Diana Hu, left, and a colleague wear personal protective equipment as they work in the COVID-19 screening and testing tent in the parking lot at Tuba City Regional Health Care on the Navajo reservation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

The tribe has made about $90 million available for hardship assistance from its share of a federal coronavirus aid package

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — About three-quarters of Navajos enrolled with the tribe have applied for financial assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The deadline to file an application is Monday. Already, more than 240,000 have been submitted online or on paper, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller said.

The tribe has about 327,000 members, making it one of the largest of the 574 federally recognized tribes in the U.S. It has about $90 million available for hardship assistance that comes from the Navajo Nation's share of a federal coronavirus relief package.

The average payment would be $454 for adults and $151 for minors, according to the controller's website. But the decision is expected to be made based on need, up to $1,500 for adults and $500 for children.

More money could be added to the fund next month if other projects fall through. Tribes nationwide have until Dec. 30 to spend money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The Navajo Nation reported 197 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths. That brings the total number of positive cases on the reservation that extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah at 15,236 and 631 deaths.

Residents remain under a stay-at-home order this week, with an exception for essential workers and essential needs like food, medication and emergencies. Essential businesses also have been ordered to limit their hours to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily. A mask requirement has been in place for much of the year.

Indian Health Service facilities on the reservation are offering drive-through COVID-19 testing this week.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

AP Logo little
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Headlines for Tuesday

Stories we're following for Nov. 24, 2020: Formal Biden transition to begin, Michigan certifies Biden win, NDN Collective fights racism through philanthropy, Native students face isolation, and much more

Indian Country Today

by

RedfasDerk

Joe Biden signals stark shift with new national security team

Biden said his choices 'reflect the idea that we cannot meet these challenges with old thinking and unchanged habits'

The Associated Press

Tó éí iiná bottle benefits Navajo Nation

Company partners with a Navajo designer to market an exclusive new water bottle

Aliyah Chavez

‘It’s creating a new normal’

A Navajo school district and its students fight to overcome amid COVID-19

Cronkite News

Navajo report 197 new virus cases

President Jonathan Nez is urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday

The Associated Press

Celebrating Native American Heritage Month

Language preservation, fashion drops and film fests; Native American Heritage Month celebrated nationwide

Kolby KickingWoman

Projects to focus on missing, murdered Indigenous peoples

'We know that Indian Country knows Indian Country best, and tribal leaders and tribal citizens know best what will work for their community'

The Associated Press

US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin

Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee, had faced bipartisan criticism for failing to begin the transition process sooner

The Associated Press

Doubling down on Native values

NDN Collective works to 'Defend, Develop and Decolonize' with help from major funders, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Stewart Huntington

Indian Country headlines for Monday

Stories we’re following on Nov. 23, 2020: Tribal leaders rally behind Deb Haaland for Interior post

Indian Country Today