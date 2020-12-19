Indian Country Today
175 more virus cases on Navajo Nation

Vehicles line up for COVID-19 testing outside the Monument Valley Health Center in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County, on April 17. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP, File)

The Associated Press

Tribal health officials say 62 communities on the reservation reported new cases Friday

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Friday reported 175 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new virus-related deaths. 

In all, the tribe has reported 20,569 coronavirus cases resulting in 742 deaths since the pandemic hit the vast reservation in March.

The new statistics come as the reservation enters the latest in a string of weekend-long lockdowns designed to limit activity that can spread the virus.

Health officials said more than 186,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested and nearly 11,000 have recovered from COVID-199

Navajo Department of Health officials said 62 communities on the reservation reported new cases Friday. Communities of particular concern include Kayenta, Tonalea, Shiprock, Tuba City, Leupp, Rock Springs, St. Michaels, Tachee/Blue Gap, Tsayatoh and Cameron.

The Navajo Nation remains in a three-week lockdown that requires all residents to remain home at all times with the exception of essential workers that are required to report to work, cases of emergencies, and to obtain essential items such as food, water and medicine.

The nation's roads remained closed to visitors.

