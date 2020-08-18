17 Native candidates in Alaska and Wyoming primaries

Three are running for Congress, including the first Native person to do so in Wyoming: Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota. #NativeVote20

Aliyah Chavez

Indian Country Today

At least 17 Native candidates running for Congress, state legislature and other offices in Alaska and Wyoming will have their primary elections Tuesday.

Florida also will be holding primaries, but no Natives appear to be running.

In Wyoming, Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull, Northern Arapaho and Hunkpapa Lakota, is seeking a U.S. House seat and is believed to be the first Native person in the state to run for Congress.

She serves as vice president of the Global Indigenous Council, an Indigenous rights advocacy organization, and is a first-time candidate.

Grey Bull faces two opponents in the Democratic primary: former educator Carl Beach and environmentalist Carol Hafner. On the Republican side, incumbent Liz Cheney is expected to breeze to November.

There are two Native candidates running for U.S. Congress in heavily Republican Alaska.

Edgar Blatchford, Inupiaq and Yup’ik, is running as a Democrat for a U.S. Senate seat. He faces two contenders in Tuesday’s primary: Al Gross and Chris Cumings. The winner will go up against the Republican incumbent, Daniel Sullivan, in November.

Blatchford is a former journalist and newspaper publisher. Since 1995, he’s been a University of Alaska professor teaching journalism, public communications and Alaska Native Studies courses.

He is also the former mayor of Seward, a southern Alaska port town. In 2016, Blatchford ran for lieutenant governor of Alaska and lost in the primary.

Ray Sean Tugatuk, Yup’ik, is running as a Democrat for Alaska’s sole U.S. House seat. He faces two other candidates in Tuesday’s primary: William Hibler and Alyse Galvin. If he wins, he will advance to face Republican incumbent Don Young.

Tugatuk said he became inspired to run for office after attending the statewide Alaska Federation of Natives convention. Listening and talking with people, hearing from representatives of federal, state, tribal and other entities inspired him to try to do more for his people.

There are 14 other Native candidates running for the legislature in Alaska and Wyoming. Here is a breakdown:

In Alaska, 11 Alaska Native candidates are running for state Legislature:

Thomas Baker, Inupiaq, AK Senate T

Harold Borbridge, Tlingit, AK Senate M

Bryce Edgmon, Yup'ik, AK House 37

Elizabeth Ferguson, Inupiaq, AK House 40

Neal Foster, Inupiaq, AK House 39

Tyler Ivanoff, Inupiaq, AK House 39

Lynette Moreno Hinz, Tlingit, AK Senate N

Calvin Moto II, Inupiaq, AK Senate T

Donny Olson, Inupiaq, AK Senate T

Nicholas Willie, Yup'ik, AK Senate M

Tiffany Zulkosky, Yup'ik, AK House 38

In Wyoming, 3 Native candidates are running for state Legislature:

Andi Clifford, Northern Arapho, WY House 33

Affie Ellis, Navajo, WY Senate 8

Valaira Whiteman, Northern Arapho, WY House 33

Follow Indian Country Today on Twitter for live election night updates after polls close at 10pm ET on Tuesday.

Aliyah Chavez, Kewa Pueblo, is a reporter-producer at Indian Country Today. Follow her on Twitter: @aliyahjchavez or email her at achavez@indiancountrytoday.com.

Joaqlin Estus, Tlingit, is a national correspondent for Indian Country Today, and a long-time Alaska journalist. Follow her at @estus_m or email her at jestus@indiancountrytoday.com.

