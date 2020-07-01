Indian Country Today
1-year-old Montana boy found safe

The Associated Press

An Amber Alert issued after the boy was abducted from a home on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation has been canceled, authorities say

POPLAR, Mont. (AP) — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old eastern Montana boy who was abducted from the town of Poplar and is now safe.  

Malachai Talley was taken by Dejerreh Talley, 22, who was armed with a baseball bat, officials said. 

The Montana Department of Justice said earlier that Dejerreh Talley "kicked in the door" to a home in Poplar, on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, and "forcefully took the child." It did not say how or if he was related to the child.

The alert was issued Tuesday morning. 

Dejerreh Talley was traveling with three unknown men.

Authorities had asked for help locating a small silver or white SUV. Officials say the men may have been headed toward Williston, North Dakota.

No other details were released Tuesday night.

