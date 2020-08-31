Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Wakanda Forever King: You will never be forgotten

Chadwick Boseman stars in "Black Panther." (Photo by Matt Kennedy, Disney Marvel Studios)

Vincent Schilling

A #NativeNerd tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Vincent Schilling
Indian Country Today

The world forever lost a hero on August 27th. At the young age of 43, Chadwick Boseman, the man who played Marvel’s "Black Panther," left this world after a heroic struggle with colon cancer.

At 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, my wife was on the phone with a friend and they learned the news. It was trending on Twitter at that point. Boseman had died. As she woke me to tell me, I was immediately saddened and I could no longer sleep.

I sat with my wife and tweeted my sadness as well as perused the outpouring of tributes to Boseman from all over the world. I saw people from every ethnicity, religion, and age sharing their grief.

I tweeted, “I am extremely saddened to learn that the actor Chadwick Boseman has died. He did an amazing job as Black Panther and I am genuinely devastated.”

The unequaled importance of a diverse superhero

As a true Native nerd, I won’t shy away from the fact I purchased my movie tickets to see “Black Panther” weeks in advance to attend the grand opening showing. As part of the movie, all of the attendees were given a Black Panther commemorative medallion. For some reason, the movie usher gave me two of them.

I watched the movie and was mesmerized as well as excited. I laughed when actors in the movie called out colonizers, thrived in an African land that was lauded as the most technologically advanced civilization on earth and some of the fiercest African warriors were women and vegetarians. Over and over again, the movie challenged the stereotypes of tribal people and lauded them as champions. What was not to love?

And at the center of it all was Boseman, the young and handsome African prince who was also the superhero we all know as Black Panther.

I left the theater with a feeling of excitement and pride for people of color. I knew Marvel had struck a real chord. A lesson was taught that I cherished. It was undoing harmful histories so often told.

“Black Panther” raked in about $1.3 billion and was the only superhero movie to receive an Oscar nomination for best picture. I was part of it.

And as I left the theater that night, filled with appreciation for such a masterful work, I saw the long lines of people waiting to see it. Many of the people were dressed in traditional Kinta cloth, huge smiles of anticipation on their faces.

I saw a Black young man, probably about 7 or 8 years old with the same excitement. I suddenly remembered I had two collectible coins for the people who had seen the first movie. I reached into my pocket and handed it to him. I said, “I have an extra Black Panther coin, here you go buddy.”

He looked super excited and smiled, and his father thanked me and shook my hand.

My Black Panther collectible coin. (Photo by Vincent Schilling, Indian Country Today)
My Black Panther collectible coin. (Photo by Vincent Schilling, Indian Country Today)

I can’t imagine what that must feel like at such a young age to see a superhero on the big screen who looks like you, who isn’t a horrible stereotype, or playing second fiddle to another non-ethnic lead superhero.

Thank you for being that hero, Chadwick.

Marvel artist Jeffrey Veregge, Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe

‘Chadwick was someone who radiated power and peace’

Since Friday night, the tributes and wishes of grief, love, and support toward Boseman and his family and loved ones had continued to pour in.

The tweet announcing his death has been the most-liked tweet of all time, with 6.9 million as of Aug. 30. Twitter announced the milestone on Aug. 28, writing, “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever”

Here are many of the tweets and social media posts from his costars at Marvel and from around the globe.

Angela Bassett

Danai Gurira

Robert Downey, Jr.

Mark Ruffalo

Brie Larson

Marvel Studios

DC Comics

Former president Barack Obama

Ava DuVernay

Frances Fisher

The Academy Awards

Ricardo Cate'

Tweets from all over the world 

Rest in peace, King Boseman. Wakanda Forever.

Native Nerd Phone

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter: @VinceSchilling and email: vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.

Comments

Lifestyle

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Blu Hunt on ‘New Mutants’ role: Nobody tells you what to do when your dream comes true

The actress talks about her upcoming role as Danielle Moonstar, coping with the anxiety of garnering the part, and working with Adam Beach

Vincent Schilling

Taboo: Two latest MTV nominations a ‘mosaic of culture’

The Black-Eyed Peas are up for ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Best Latin’ video music awards

Vincent Schilling

by

UrsuLoliTa

#NativeNerd review: ‘Train to Busan’s’ epic sequel ‘Peninsula’

‘Peninsula’ is a mesmerizing thrill-ride of bloody, gory, action-packed zombie-filled greatness

Vincent Schilling

by

Jana Pendragon

Jeremy Dutcher: ‘Always do it our way first’

Opera singer adds to the Indigenous renaissance, entire album is in Wolastoqey language

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Emus4u

'The Lost City of Gold' is a-DORA-ble: Nickelodeon's new Dora the Explorer movie

Isabela Moner does a great job as Dora and ‘The Lost City of Gold’ does a great job of making light of its own campiness with real adventures thrown into the mix

Vincent Schilling

by

lockthegate002

#NativeNerd reviews: ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Just Mercy,‘ ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Doom’

Robert Downey, Jr. in 'Dolittle' is pure magic, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx excel in 'Just Mercy,' the latest Annabelle and Doom are lots of fun

Vincent Schilling

by

Mueeid soomro

#NativeNerd reviews: Mr. Rogers, Knives Out, Alita: Battle Angel and Baby Yoda

My weekly mash-up of reviews now playing in theaters, streaming on your favorite platforms or otherwise available

Vincent Schilling

by

joesally

#NativeNerd reviews: ‘Picard’ ‘Bad Boys For Life’ and ‘The King’

Picard is the best thing to happen to the world of Star Trek, the boys are back, and co-star Robert Pattinson delivers in 'The King'

Vincent Schilling

by

chris 2

National Geographic finds new Alaska Native cast member for 'Life Below Zero' on YouTube

Ricko DeWilde, 43, from the village of Huslia in Interior Alaska, is one of 14 children who never attended a public school until his senior year in high school.

John Tetpon

by

Makwa

Adam Beach discusses Netflix role in ‘Juanita’ says Alfre Woodard ‘is a priceless gem’

Alfre Woodard, Blair Underwood, and Adam Beach among the cast that explores the life aspirations of a woman finding her true self, in ‘Juanita’

Vincent Schilling

by

vlnprasad9