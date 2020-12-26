Top 10 entertainment stories of 2020

Will Rogers, Redbone, films about Native women and an upcoming animated series are among Indian Country Today’s most popular stories of the year

Vincent Schilling

Our top story this year in arts and entertainment is a gracious hat tip to an iconic Indian Country entertainer who took Hollywood by storm and was affectionately known as “The Cherokee Kid.”

Earlier this year, the Cherokee Nation agreed to buy Will Rogers’ historic home and family ranch in northeastern Oklahoma. The tribe has promised restoration and repairs to the location to secure a place in history.

The tribe held a formal event to announce the historic transfer. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. called Rogers a “powerful social critic and commentator” and someone who “always embraced his culture and his tribe.”

“No matter how popular he was, Will Rogers was always a Cherokee,” Hoskin said.

A top music story featured the 70s musical group Redbone, which rereleased its hit song “Come and get your love” along with a new video.

Other popular topics in entertainment and lifestyles: the animated show “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and its ties to Indigenous communities; the Martin Scorcese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was financed by Apple and is now in the works; and a Navajo grandma who is a barista and fills orders to an appreciative crowd.

Readers also were interested in upcoming Native-themed films from the “Women Make Movies” organization; an Indigenous list compiled by Indian Country Today national correspondent Dalton Walker at the beginning of the COVID crisis; a #NativeNerd review on four fun movies; and a new and exciting Netflix series starring Native kids as “Spirit Rangers.” The animated series, created by Chumash tribal citizen Karissa Valencia, is slated to arrive sometime in 2022.

Read these stories here:

1. ‘Will Rogers was always a Cherokee’

2. Why 'Come and Get Your Love' now? After 46 years 'the time has come'

Redbone members, from left to right: Pat Vegas, Pete DePoe, Lolly Vegas and Tony Bellamy (Photo: Sony Music Entertainment)

3. ‘Avatar’s representation of Inuit’

4. Apple finances ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ film

5. Navajo barista grandma keeps people caffeinated on Mutton Curve

Navajo coffee truck. (Photo courtesy of Stay Grounded)

6. New Indigenous films by and about Native women

7. Bored? This Indigenous list is for you

8. Native kid singers open call for a new animated series

9. #NativeNerd reviews: ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Just Mercy,‘ ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Doom’

10. Here come the Spirit Rangers!

Netflix announces an all-Native fantasy-adventure series "Spirit Rangers" acted by Native actors with an all-Native writer’s room and created by Chumash tribal citizen Karissa Valencia

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor at Indian Country Today. He enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling. TikTok @VinceSchilling. Email: vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com.



Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help, we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.