Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Tiny jingle dancer offers healing to the world

Vincent Schilling

Three-year-old Madison Chowace went onto the porch and danced her little heart out to help people

In the midst of COVID-19 concerns and extended efforts to create a more virtual-friendly world, a tiny three-year-old jingle dancer named Madison Chowace from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation community in Alberta brought her best moves to help heal the world.

Madison Chowace

Madison’s mother Lorianne told Indian Country Today that she saw a post online asking jingle dancers to come out on their front porches to do a worldwide dance for healing.

“We got her ready really quick and she just did her thing outside on the front porch,” she said. “She didn’t have a feather or fan, so she just put up her hand.”

The post received international attention and as Lorriane Chowace put it, “her dancing put a smile on people's faces.”

Sturgeon Lake receptionist Stephanie Gladue, who knows the family said, “I saw her on the news. She was so adorable putting her hand into the air. I thought, ‘wow she is from Sturgeon Lake.’ She was so cute, and I've never seen that before in my life. I had chills going down my spine that she could have so much talent.

In her Facebook post from March 18, Lorraine Chowace wrote in part, “People with jingle dresses were asked to dance outside on their front porch and my daughter Madison danced for healing and for the people who are stressed out to be uplifted. We can fight this virus!”

When asked if she was a proud mother, Lorraine Chowace replied, “I am for sure.”

ICT Phone Logo

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com

Comments

Lifestyle

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boost your mood ... on quarantine

Indigenous list of 10 ways to practice self-care

Aliyah Chavez

‘Native artists are resilient. We’ll get through this’

Native artists, musicians, comedians, actors and writers speak on careers affected by the COVID-19 virus. Freelance Artist Resources website hopes to provide relief

Vincent Schilling

Bored? This Indigenous list is for you

Swords, rez dogs, Indian Country adventures and more

Dalton Walker

by

WSullivan

A world without sports

#KickinWithKolby — Thoughts from a Native sports fan #Sportzball

Kolby KickingWoman

Jeremy Dutcher: ‘Always do it our way first’

Opera singer adds to the Indigenous renaissance, entire album is in Wolastoqey language

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Emus4u

#NativeNerd: Best practices for working virtually due to COVID-19

As our world is transitioning to a virtual workspace, here some best practices to employ regularly

Vincent Schilling

by

teatvapk

#NativeNerd reviews: Mr. Rogers, Knives Out, Alita: Battle Angel and Baby Yoda

My weekly mash-up of reviews now playing in theaters, streaming on your favorite platforms or otherwise available

Vincent Schilling

by

teddy115

#NativeNerd movie reviews: ‘Freaks,’ ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ and ‘Spenser’

'Freaks' on Netflix was stellar, 'Spenser Confidential' was funny but rough around the edges, AMC’s ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ is one the best things on television

Vincent Schilling

'The Lost City of Gold' is a-DORA-ble: Nickelodeon's new Dora the Explorer movie

Isabela Moner does a great job as Dora and ‘The Lost City of Gold’ does a great job of making light of its own campiness with real adventures thrown into the mix

Vincent Schilling

by

aliana

#NativeNerd reviews: ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Just Mercy,‘ ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Doom’

Robert Downey, Jr. in 'Dolittle' is pure magic, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx excel in 'Just Mercy,' the latest Annabelle and Doom are lots of fun

Vincent Schilling

by

aliana