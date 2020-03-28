Tiny jingle dancer offers healing to the world

Three-year-old Madison Chowace went onto the porch and danced her little heart out to help people

In the midst of COVID-19 concerns and extended efforts to create a more virtual-friendly world, a tiny three-year-old jingle dancer named Madison Chowace from the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation community in Alberta brought her best moves to help heal the world.

Madison’s mother Lorianne told Indian Country Today that she saw a post online asking jingle dancers to come out on their front porches to do a worldwide dance for healing.

“We got her ready really quick and she just did her thing outside on the front porch,” she said. “She didn’t have a feather or fan, so she just put up her hand.”

The post received international attention and as Lorriane Chowace put it, “her dancing put a smile on people's faces.”

Sturgeon Lake receptionist Stephanie Gladue, who knows the family said, “I saw her on the news. She was so adorable putting her hand into the air. I thought, ‘wow she is from Sturgeon Lake.’ She was so cute, and I've never seen that before in my life. I had chills going down my spine that she could have so much talent.

In her Facebook post from March 18, Lorraine Chowace wrote in part, “People with jingle dresses were asked to dance outside on their front porch and my daughter Madison danced for healing and for the people who are stressed out to be uplifted. We can fight this virus!”

When asked if she was a proud mother, Lorraine Chowace replied, “I am for sure.”

Follow Indian Country Today’s associate editor Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, on Twitter - @VinceSchilling and Instagram - @VinceSchilling

Email - vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com