Taika Waititi’s Christmas video is right for the season

Waititi directs an emotional holiday Coca-Cola ad that pulls at your heart-strings

Vincent Schilling

Indian Country Today

Academy Award-winning Indigenous New Zealand director Taika Waititi — who is currently working on the “Thor: Ragnarok” sequel “Love and Thunder” with Natalie Portman, an untitled Star Wars project, and “Our Flag Means Death” for HBO — managed to squeeze out an emotional holiday-themed video.

In the video, a hard-working father does everything in his power to deliver a letter to Santa Claus for his daughter.

The video stars Cohen Holloway, an actor that has worked with Waititi on several of his films , such as “Thor: Ragnarok,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”

The video has already racked up more than 4.6 million views on YouTube since its debut on Nov. 9.

The Coca-Cola company posted an uplifting video description: “This Christmas, give something only you can give. Be it in person, over an awkward video call, or just a quick message, making time for the ones you love is what makes Christmas truly the most special time of year, no matter how you do it. Wherever you are, we hope you have a good one. Merry Christmas.”

Waititi’s schedule remains filled with additional projects as is evidenced on his IMDb page to include a Marvel “What If?” Korg episode on Disney+, “The Suicide Squad” which is now in post-production and several other pitched and optioned projects that Indian Country Today will report on when announced to the public.

One of his film projects where Waititi will be acting alongside Ryan Reynold’s is in the movie “Free Guy.” The movie has continuously been put on hold due to the COVID outbreak and restrictions on theaters.

Disney+ had recently planned to release “Free Guy” on December 11, but it has been put on hold without a new date once again.

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor at Indian Country Today. He enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling. TikTok @VinceSchilling. Email: vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com.

