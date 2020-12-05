Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Taika Waititi’s Christmas video is right for the season

Coca-Cola Christmas Commercial - Directed by Taika Waititi (Screen capture)

Vincent Schilling

Waititi directs an emotional holiday Coca-Cola ad that pulls at your heart-strings

Vincent Schilling
Indian Country Today

Academy Award-winning Indigenous New Zealand director Taika Waititi — who is currently working on the “Thor: Ragnarok” sequel “Love and Thunder” with Natalie Portman, an untitled Star Wars project, and “Our Flag Means Death” for HBO — managed to squeeze out an emotional holiday-themed video.

In the video, a hard-working father does everything in his power to deliver a letter to Santa Claus for his daughter.

The video stars Cohen Holloway, an actor that has worked with Waititi on several of his films , such as “Thor: Ragnarok,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” and “Hunt for the Wilderpeople.”

The video has already racked up more than 4.6 million views on YouTube since its debut on Nov. 9.

The Coca-Cola company posted an uplifting video description: “This Christmas, give something only you can give. Be it in person, over an awkward video call, or just a quick message, making time for the ones you love is what makes Christmas truly the most special time of year, no matter how you do it. Wherever you are, we hope you have a good one. Merry Christmas.”

Waititi’s schedule remains filled with additional projects as is evidenced on his IMDb page to include a Marvel “What If?” Korg episode on Disney+, “The Suicide Squad” which is now in post-production and several other pitched and optioned projects that Indian Country Today will report on when announced to the public.

One of his film projects where Waititi will be acting alongside Ryan Reynold’s is in the movie “Free Guy.” The movie has continuously been put on hold due to the COVID outbreak and restrictions on theaters.

(See related story: Taika Waititi and Ryan Reynolds together again? in ‘Free Guy’)

Disney+ had recently planned to release “Free Guy” on December 11, but it has been put on hold without a new date once again.

ICT smartphone logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor at Indian Country Today. He enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling. TikTok @VinceSchilling. Email: vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com.

Indian Country Today is a nonprofit news organization. Will you support our work? All of our content is free. There are no subscriptions or costs. And we have hired more Native journalists in the past year than any news organization ─ and with your help, we will continue to grow and create career paths for our people. Support Indian Country Today for as little as $10.

Comments

Lifestyle

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#NativeNerd movie review: ‘The New Mutants’

Well cast, well-acted and delivers a solid foundation upon which the Marvel mutant world can continue to grow

Vincent Schilling

Native actress cast as Echo in Disney+ series

Alaqua Cox, who is playing a Native American deaf superhero in 'Hawkeye,' is also deaf. Other actors in the series include Zahn McClarnon

Vincent Schilling

‘Book of Life’ dedicated to Indigenous resistors

The new David Huckfelt song, written by longtime friend Keith Secola, will be featured on Huckfelt’s upcoming release, ‘Room Enough, Time Enough,’ out Feb. 26

Vincent Schilling

Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85

Prowse later told the BBC he chose Darth Vader because 'you always remember the bad guys'

Associated Press

Jeremy Dutcher: ‘Always do it our way first’

Opera singer adds to the Indigenous renaissance, entire album is in Wolastoqey language

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Emus4u

‘Will Rogers was always a Cherokee’

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma is buying the family ranch where young Will Rogers grew up

Vincent Schilling

by

DancingStar

#NativeNerd reviews: ‘Dolittle,’ ‘Just Mercy,‘ ‘Annabelle’ and ‘Doom’

Robert Downey, Jr. in 'Dolittle' is pure magic, Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx excel in 'Just Mercy,' the latest Annabelle and Doom are lots of fun

Vincent Schilling

by

Mueeid soomro

'The Lost City of Gold' is a-DORA-ble: Nickelodeon's new Dora the Explorer movie

Isabela Moner does a great job as Dora and ‘The Lost City of Gold’ does a great job of making light of its own campiness with real adventures thrown into the mix

Vincent Schilling

by

lockthegate002

#NativeNerd reviews: Mr. Rogers, Knives Out, Alita: Battle Angel and Baby Yoda

My weekly mash-up of reviews now playing in theaters, streaming on your favorite platforms or otherwise available

Vincent Schilling

by

joesally

#NativeNerd reviews: ‘Picard’ ‘Bad Boys For Life’ and ‘The King’

Picard is the best thing to happen to the world of Star Trek, the boys are back, and co-star Robert Pattinson delivers in 'The King'

Vincent Schilling

by

chris 2