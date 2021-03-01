NativeNerd: ‘The Golden Globes were weird, glitchy and controversial'

The 78th annual Golden Globes are at the center of controversy and criticism after their awards show Sunday night.

The awards show — which was filled with technical glitches — attempted to address the controversial fact that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the voting members of the Golden Globe awards — doesn’t have a single Black journalist out of its 87 members.

The Golden Globes had some great moments, and I have to admit that I do agree with a majority of the Golden Globes presented. The standout winner for “Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama” was the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and whose award was accepted in an emotional tribute by his widow Taylor Simone Ledward.

I was glad to see Andra Day receive “Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama” for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” as well as Daniel Kaluuya for “Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture” for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” But sadly, Kaluuya’s speech was essentially abandoned due to sound and/or microphone issues.

Bill Murray did however own a fun moment during the program wearing a Hawaiian shirt holding a martini. The moment quickly trended on Twitter.

Amidst its technical difficulties, the Golden Globes as an organization was trying to navigate its way through controversy similar to the #OscarsSoWhite movement created by Jada Pinkett-Smith.

In an in-depth investigation by the Los Angeles Times, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — the voting members of the Golden Globe awards - don’t have a single Black voting member. The LA Times created a full-page ad addressing the controversy while unceremoniously introducing the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes.

#TimesUpGlobes seemed to dominate over any news of the awards show, and the HFPA organization, which has not had a black member in over 20 years — though the exact time frame is not known, as the HFPA does not list their members publicly.

The Times also reported on the organization’s alleged inability to address the controversy, as well as financially questionable dealings, and other things.

Big names came out in force sharing the #TimesUpGlobes hashtag.

Black director Ava DuVernay, who has worked to increase diversity in Hollywood including several efforts for Indigenous filmmakers, said the Golden Globes need to increase their efforts for filmmakers of color.

In a tweet, DuVernay wrote in part:

“To be clear, pressure applied to the Globes and its partners from now on isn't about validation or shiny things from this particular group. The truth that's not often discussed, economic reality of Black filmmakers, artists of color, and women creators in this business. Unfortunately, these shiny things matter to those who finance, greenlight, produce, distribute and market our projects. Therefore, everyone must have balanced access and consideration so that the playing field can be more equitable for artists of all kinds, colors, and cultures.”

Actress and producer Kerry Washington summed it up with her tweet that became a trend on social media when she wrote, “A cosmetic fix isn't enough. #TimesUpGlobes.”

This led me to the question, do the Golden Globes have Native representatives or voting journalists? I suspect it is unlikely, albeit not impossible. Though I have covered Arts and Entertainment for nearly 20 years and grew up in Compton/Southern California, I am not eligible as I do not live in Southern California.

Does anyone else find it odd that an organization that labels itself the Hollywood Foreign Press Association only allows members that live in Southern California? Not all actors and producers live in SoCal, and in a world of growing technology, it hardly seems appropriate for physical locations to be a restriction.

One of the pleasant surprises of the evening was the win by Mark Ruffalo for his role in “I Know This Much Is True” for “Best Actor - Television Motion Picture.”

(Related: Mark Ruffalo on ‘The healing power from our relatives’)

During the awards, Ruffalo also tweeted the “a cosmetic fix isn’t enough” trend along with the hashtag #TimesUpGlobes.

Overall, the awards show did its job with the hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. “Nomadland” received “Best Drama” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” got the outstanding musical or comedy award and Sacha Baron Cohen took the best actor in the same category.

Other winners included “The Crown” for best drama for the second year, and the controversial best foreign language recipient “Minari” a film that was in both English and Korean but criticized for its classification by the HFPA. “Schitt’s Creek” got a best comedy globe and to my delight and complete agreement, Anya Taylor-Joy and “The Queen’s Gambit” got the coveted awards.

(Related: #NativeNerd movie reviews: 'Spontaneous,' 'Synchronic,' and 'The Queen's Gambit')

It's time to step it up Globes. The world is watching.

For the full list of award winners visit the Golden Globes site here: https://www.goldenglobes.com/winners-nominees

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today. He enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Follow him on Twitter @VinceSchilling and TikTok @VinceSchilling. Email: vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com, Opinions’ editor email: opinion@indincountrytoday.com.

