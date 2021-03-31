NativeNerd: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is a fun smash-up thrill ride

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ is a good time, and I was awestruck by the technological advances in computer generation, but humanity is a little left behind

I have been sitting on this “Godzilla vs. Kong” review for a few weeks, not because I don't want to post it but sometimes film companies have embargo dates. That is fine because it gave me some time to reflect.

In my reflection time, I also thought of a few humorous aspects (well, at least they are funny to me) such as ‘What does Kong eat? Where does he get that food? Does he run out to the ocean, grab a blue whale and pull that cartoon moment when he puts it into his mouth by the tail and pulls it out as all bones? How and where does Kong or Godzilla use the restroom or let’s just say, release bodily function air? When Kong was traveling on a ship, what happens to the ship’s inhabitants when these bodily functions happen? Kong is laying in the sun without a bath for days, do they have giant monkey deodorant?’

And what about simple affectionate interactions? Who hugs Kong, who hugs Godzilla?

And if the titan monsters are such human allies, why do they walk through the cities with less regard than walking over discarded legos on a bedroom floor? Never once does Godzilla or Kong look down and say, “Oops sorry Earth people about that big building I just kicked over.” Or, “Oww! That building is sharp,” or “That block of concrete hurt my foot!”

Have any of you out there ever stepped on a lego block? And why hasn’t a building builder ever made a building made out of pure rubber in the Godzilla universe? Of course, everything would have to be bolted down if Godzilla hit it, and everything inside would also have to be made of rubber, including sharp things like scissors, ok, maybe it wouldn’t work. But you get where I’m going.

And unequivocally, the biggest question I have regarding all of the titan monster Godzilla movies is this:

Why does Godzilla have such a little head?

Funny quips aside, let’s jump into my review.

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

7.8 out of 10

My quick quote: “Godzilla vs. Kong was a fun action-packed film with no fears of showcasing epic mass destruction, but humanity was a missing element I longed for.”

Synopsis: The epic next chapter in the cinematic Monsterverse pits two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another— the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong— with humanity caught in the balance.

My review:

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was a fun action-packed film with no fears of showcasing mass destruction. As much as I am amazed at the technologies involved in creating such an epic film, I feel the amazement I have toward the finished product is always diminished a bit due to the lack of humanity I see.

I will say before I go any further that I enjoyed the movie. As I am sure any government or building contractor enjoys seeing Kong or Godzilla pay a visit ... as they rub their hands together waiting for their next truckload full of money to repair the destroyed buildings.

Godzilla is notably not happy. Uh oh. (Photo Warner Bros)

“Godzilla vs. Kong” was the best movie out of this franchise in my view. But there is a consistently missing element in these films, though less so in the latest installment.

I would love to see more development in the absolute hysteria and fear people would experience regarding how easily they could be flattened and/or instantly killed and that there is nothing they could do about it.

An example of this disregard for life is when one of the ships traveling to middle earth is destroyed and the other two ship pilots or passengers barely acknowledge it. These could be lifetime co-workers that are killed and not a tear or word is uttered.

Kong in Middle Earth (Warner Bros)

Also, even though Godzilla and Kong are supposed to be allies, they fight through our world never seeming to care what they destroy.

The fight scenes were nothing less than miraculous. I mean, I’m literally blown away at the level of technology that must have gone into creating the scenes in this movie. Godzilla and Kong unleash relentless poundings on each other as massive buildings just continue to get destroyed over and over again.

Out of all of the actors in this film, I have to give a shout to New Zealand actor Julian Dennison, who plays a hilariously sarcastic techy named Josh, and his partner in crime Millie Brown who plays Madison Russell, an inquisitive young girl. Working with Bernie Hayes, an independent conspiracy theorist and investigative podcaster, the trio seeks to expose the dirty dealings of the precarious Apex company, who incite Godzilla to destroy the world he is supposedly in alliance with. This was the most interesting sub-thread in the film, and the interactions between them all, especially Dennison's sarcastic quips, were admittedly a lot of fun to follow.

Side note: After watching the film, I requested an interview with Julian Dennison, you can read about it here as well as see the interview.

(Related: Julian Dennison brings Indigeneity to 'Godzilla vs. Kong')

Julian Dennison answered questions from Indian Country Today's associate editor Vincent Schilling. Video interview below. (Screen capture)

As Godzilla rages, the quest for powerful middle earth resources becomes the focus of Apex and Kong is an unknowing pawn.

“Let’s let Kong loose and we can follow him to his original home,” is the movie’s thread. As Kong travels on a ship, Godzilla follows and two alpha giants are in the same area … the fight for uber alpha emerges, thus the crux of the film.

As much as I enjoyed the film in its ability to showcase computer-generated realism, it suffered in its lack of the humanity I so deeply desired. I think if this missing element was addressed, the movie, for all of its technology, could also tap into its missing element of humanity.

But holy cow, the fight scenes between Godzilla and Kong were epic.

Who do you think is the more ominous titan? Godzilla or Kong?