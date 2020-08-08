Indian Country Today
Native kid singers open call for a new animated series

In this Dec. 8, 2019 photo, Drew Wilson auditions for Baby Shark at the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Ariz. Wilson traveled with her mom from Rock Point, Ariz., to audition for the roles of Baby Shark and Mama Shark for the Navajo version of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark." (Alma E. Hernandez/Gallup Independent via AP)

Vincent Schilling

Rene Haynes Casting looking for Indigenous actors who can sing for lead roles in an upcoming ‘untitled Thunder Mountain project’

Vincent Schilling
Indian Country Today

The agency responsible for casting such iconic films as “The Revenant,” “Woman Walks Ahead,” “Blood Quantum,” and more is currently looking for Native children ages 8 to 12 who want to audition for an upcoming musical animated series.

The Rene Haynes Casting announcement says it is searching for “series regular leads in an upcoming original animated series.”

Indigenous casting will also be accompanied by an Indigenous crew. “We are delighted to say that this project was created by an Indigenous writer and will include Indigenous producers and writers,” the casting agency wrote.

There is no travel necessary to audition and interested applicants can do remote recording.

Other details about the project include the following:

SYNOPSIS: Native American sibling trio John, Jill, and Jack have magical epic adventures in the national park they call home.

SEEKING: Children (age 8-12) who are good singers for the following roles.

JOHN: An Indigenous-Native American male, age 8 who sounds 8-10 years old. John is adventurous, fun-loving, resourceful, and a natural leader.

JILL: An Indigenous-Native American female, age 7 who sounds 6-8 years old. Always on the go, Jill is energetic, silly, optimistic, and will never say no to adventure.

JACK: An Indigenous-Native American male, age 6 who sounds 5-7 years old. The youngest of the siblings, Jack is sensitive, caring, and a little shy. He’s the most cautious of the group and will be the first to ask if what they’re doing is a good idea.

How to inquire and apply

Indigenous children who are interested in acting and singing are encouraged to apply. Previous professional experience is not necessary.

The deadline is August 14, 2020. Adult guardians are asked to provide the following via email as soon as possible to rhctalentsearch@gmail.com:

  • A current photo
  • Child’s date of birth
  • Contact information

Self-tape audition instructions will be sent back.

From the Rene Haynes Casting announcement

Please Note: Rene Haynes Casting will never charge for audition opportunities, nor do we condone those who do. If you are being asked for a fee for this information, please email us directly.

We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting. For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to age, sex, ethnicity, disability, race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.

ICT Phone Logo

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is the associate editor of Indian Country Today. He has an obsession with creating media, technology, computers, comics and all genres of movies. You can follow him on Twitter at @VinceSchilling. Email is vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com.

Comments

