Native actress cast as Echo in Disney+ series

Vincent Schilling

Alaqua Cox, who is playing a Native American deaf superhero in 'Hawkeye,' is also deaf. Other actors in the series include Zahn McClarnon

Alaqua Cox has been cast as Maya Lopez, the alter-identity of Echo, a deaf Native superhero. Cox, who is also deaf, will be appearing alongside Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye in “Avengers”) in the Marvel/Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

Besides Cox, Zahn McClarnon has been cast in the series as William Lopez; some media outlets have reported he will likely be playing Echo’s father, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Other actors in the series include Renner as Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee and Tony Dalton.

The Twitterverse has already been responding in high volumes, and some tweets are generating thousands of responses.

Dyle DiMarco, an executive producer who also is deaf, tweeted the news on Thursday. His tweet has been shared more than 2,000 times. He wrote, “Alaqua Cox, who is Deaf Native American, will play ECHO in Hawkeye Series!”

Other respondees on social media have said Cox is from the Menominee Tribe of Wisconsin, though this also has not yet been confirmed.

Sarah A. Young Bear-Brown, Meskwaki, says that as a deaf woman with a deaf daughter, she is “overjoyed.”

Though Disney+ has not yet responded, the actors are listed on the “Hawkeye” series IMDb page. There are also unofficial sightings of Cox on set posted on YouTube.

Echo’s powers are that of a perfect mimic that can repeat another person’s movements exactly. She is also a trained dancer and a formidable fighter.

“Hawkeye” is one of many mini-series that are planned for Disney+. Others include “Wandavision,” featuring the Scarlet Witch, the “What If?” series that play out alternate Marvel Universe scenarios that could have happened in different circumstances, “She-Hulk,” and “Moon Knight.”

“Hawkeye” is slotted for 2021.

Disney has not yet responded to requests for comment. Indian Country Today will update as more details develop.

Native Nerd Phone

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor at Indian Country Today. He enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics, and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling. TikTok @VinceSchilling. Email: vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com.

