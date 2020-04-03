Join the #NativeNerd Netflix Party for ‘Badland’ at 8 pm EDT

Netflix Party is a group viewing of a movie where you can chat and discuss it online and view it in-sync. Besides, Wes Studi is in it

In order to help celebrate the newest #AloneTogether and #SocialDistancing movements, Indian Country Today’s #NativeNerd Vincent Schilling is hosting a Netflix Party tonight at 8 pm EDT. The Netflix Party tonight will be the viewing of “Badland” with one of Indian Country’s most celebrated Native actors, Wes Studi.

Here’s the synopsis: A detective with a license to kill roams the Old West to wrangle Confederate war criminals and meets a pioneer woman who throws his journey off track.

So come on in and join the chat, and live viewing.

In order to join the party, there are a few things to set up.

Install Google Chrome (if you haven’t already)

Before you can install Netflix Party, you have to install Google’s internet browser. No worries, it is a safe program. https://www.google.com/chrome/

If you don’t have a Google / Gmail account, create one

Install Netflix Party

The following instructions come directly from the Netflix Party website here: https://www.netflixparty.com/

#1 Install Netflix Party in Google Chrome

To install Netflix Party, start off by installing the Google Chrome extension. Once you are redirected to the Chrome Web Store, click "Add to Chrome" to finish installing Netflix Party. After installing, a red NP will appear on your Google Chrome Extension bar

If you want to host your own party - follow steps 2 and 3 - otherwise skip to step 4.

#2 Open a Video in Netflix (That’s what this #NativeNerd has done - SKIP THIS STEP) Go to Netflix's website. Choose any show you would like to watch and start playing the video.

#3 Create your party (This is if you are creating your own party - SKIP THIS STEP)

To create your party, click on the red "NP" icon located next to the address bar. Then click "Start Party" to get the party started, and share the party URL to invite friends.



#4 Join (The #NativeNerd hosted) Netflix Party

To join a party click on the party URL, which will redirect to Netflix's website. Then click on the "NP" button next to the address bar, and you should automatically join the party.

Join the #NativeNerd Netflix Party viewing of Badland here.

See you in the Badlands.

