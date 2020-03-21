Bored? This Indigenous list is for you

Swords, rez dogs, Indian Country adventures and more

Bored at home? Nonsense.

Practicing safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic can also mean opportunity. We can finally catch up on all the streaming shows, Native YouTubers, read all the books we never have time for and listen to all the saved podcast episodes tucked away on our devices.

Here’s a starting list of streaming shows, audiobooks, YouTubers and podcasts to take advantage of and eat up all the new isolation time upon us. Your local library might be available online so make sure to check out their website for ebooks. Each recommendation has an Indigenous take.

5 podcasts:

Well For Culture

Native health power couple Chelsey Luger and Thosh Collins have launched season two of their Indigenous wellness podcast.

This Land

Award-winning author Rebecca Nagle details Native American treaty rights in Oklahoma related to a Supreme Court case.

Toasted Sister Podcast

Journalist Andi Murphy talks Native American food with Native chefs and foodies.

Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo

Investigative reporter Connie Walker tells the tragic story of Cleo Nicotine Semaganis in this award-winning podcast.

Natives On a Budget

Show hosts Monica Braine and Shawn Spruce talk money management for Indigenous people in this new podcast.

5 shows:

Chambers

Netflix’s supernatural thriller follows a Native teenager after a near-death experience.

Basketball or Nothing

Rezball on Netflix. Follow a Navajo Nation high school basketball team’s journey to win a state championship.

Lorena, Light-Footed Woman

Indigenous runner Lorena Ramirez runs ultramarathons in traditional clothing and sandals.

Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People

This Emmy-winning show highlights the people, places, history and culture of the Cherokee Nation.

Molly of Denali

Follow Alaska Native Molly Mabray’s adventures in this first-of-its-kind animated television series. The show also has a podcast.

5 audio books:

Trail of Lightning

Rebecca Roanhorse shares a climate apocalypse story that follows Maggie Hoskie, Navajo, monster hunter. Roanhorse isn’t Navajo and her fictional book has caused some controversy about her using certain Navajo traditions.

The Night Watchmen

Louise Erdrich’s new novel focuses on a character based on her grandfather and his fight for treaty rights.

There There

The New York Times called Tommy Orange’s book “groundbreaking, extraordinary.” Orange shares multiple stories of Oakland urban Natives.

This Town Sleeps

A new novel by Dennis E. Staples that sheds light on reservation life for a young gay man. It’s not clear if this is available via audiobook yet, but it is available to read digitally.

An American Sunrise

Poems by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo connects listeners to her Mvskoke heritage.

5 YouTubers:

The Adventures of Nat

Natalie Franklin documents her visits across Indian Country and beyond.

Seukteoma

Hon’mana Seukteoma shares her experiences from college life, traveling to makeup tutorials.

Dollar Blazing

Jessica talks about her debt-free journey and saving money to hike the Appalachian Trail.

Reg and friends

Reg talks about reservation life, language and of course, his shenanigans.

Athabascan Woman Blog

Angela Gonzalez shares her Athabascan culture and other Alaska Native happenings.

More:

List of Indigenous media via Google spreadsheet that includes recommendations of movies, documentaries, podcasts and books.

Bonus:

Yes, a Netflix Party is a thing. Use the Google Chrome extension to watch Netflix shows with remote friends in real time. There’s also a chat option. For details on how it works, click here.

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.