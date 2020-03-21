Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Bored? This Indigenous list is for you

(Photo by Dalton Walker, Indian Country Today)

Dalton Walker

Swords, rez dogs, Indian Country adventures and more

Bored at home? Nonsense.

Practicing safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic can also mean opportunity. We can finally catch up on all the streaming shows, Native YouTubers, read all the books we never have time for and listen to all the saved podcast episodes tucked away on our devices.

Here’s a starting list of streaming shows, audiobooks, YouTubers and podcasts to take advantage of and eat up all the new isolation time upon us. Your local library might be available online so make sure to check out their website for ebooks. Each recommendation has an Indigenous take.

5 podcasts:

Well For Culture
Native health power couple Chelsey Luger and Thosh Collins have launched season two of their Indigenous wellness podcast.

This Land
Award-winning author Rebecca Nagle details Native American treaty rights in Oklahoma related to a Supreme Court case.

Toasted Sister Podcast
Journalist Andi Murphy talks Native American food with Native chefs and foodies.

Missing & Murdered: Finding Cleo
Investigative reporter Connie Walker tells the tragic story of Cleo Nicotine Semaganis in this award-winning podcast.

Natives On a Budget
Show hosts Monica Braine and Shawn Spruce talk money management for Indigenous people in this new podcast.

5 shows:

Chambers
Netflix’s supernatural thriller follows a Native teenager after a near-death experience.

Basketball or Nothing
Rezball on Netflix. Follow a Navajo Nation high school basketball team’s journey to win a state championship.

Lorena, Light-Footed Woman
Indigenous runner Lorena Ramirez runs ultramarathons in traditional clothing and sandals.

Osiyo: Voices of the Cherokee People
This Emmy-winning show highlights the people, places, history and culture of the Cherokee Nation.

Molly of Denali
Follow Alaska Native Molly Mabray’s adventures in this first-of-its-kind animated television series. The show also has a podcast.

5 audio books:

Trail of Lightning
Rebecca Roanhorse shares a climate apocalypse story that follows Maggie Hoskie, Navajo, monster hunter. Roanhorse isn’t Navajo and her fictional book has caused some controversy about her using certain Navajo traditions.

The Night Watchmen
Louise Erdrich’s new novel focuses on a character based on her grandfather and his fight for treaty rights.

There There
The New York Times called Tommy Orange’s book “groundbreaking, extraordinary.” Orange shares multiple stories of Oakland urban Natives.

This Town Sleeps
A new novel by Dennis E. Staples that sheds light on reservation life for a young gay man. It’s not clear if this is available via audiobook yet, but it is available to read digitally.

An American Sunrise
Poems by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo connects listeners to her Mvskoke heritage.

5 YouTubers:

The Adventures of Nat
Natalie Franklin documents her visits across Indian Country and beyond.

Seukteoma
Hon’mana Seukteoma shares her experiences from college life, traveling to makeup tutorials.

Dollar Blazing
Jessica talks about her debt-free journey and saving money to hike the Appalachian Trail.

Reg and friends
Reg talks about reservation life, language and of course, his shenanigans.

Athabascan Woman Blog
Angela Gonzalez shares her Athabascan culture and other Alaska Native happenings.

More:

List of Indigenous media via Google spreadsheet that includes recommendations of movies, documentaries, podcasts and books.

Bonus:

Yes, a Netflix Party is a thing. Use the Google Chrome extension to watch Netflix shows with remote friends in real time. There’s also a chat option. For details on how it works, click here.

ICT Phone Logo

Dalton Walker, Red Lake Anishinaabe, is a national correspondent at Indian Country Today. Follow him on Twitter - @daltonwalker

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

Lifestyle

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A world without sports

#KickinWithKolby — Thoughts from a Native sports fan #Sportzball

Kolby KickingWoman

#NativeNerd: Best practices for working virtually

As our world is transitioning to a virtual workspace, here some best practices to employ regularly

Vincent Schilling

by

benjamin

#NativeNerd movie reviews: ‘Freaks,’ ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ and ‘Spenser’

'Freaks' on Netflix was stellar, 'Spenser Confidential' was funny but rough around the edges, AMC’s ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ is one the best things on television

Vincent Schilling

The big dance that is March Madness!

#KickinWithKolby — Thoughts from a Native sports fan #Sportzball

Kolby KickingWoman

Jeremy Dutcher: ‘Always do it our way first’

Opera singer adds to the Indigenous renaissance, entire album is in Wolastoqey language

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Emus4u

‘The Spirit of Hip Hop’ … ‘I just took to it’

A conversation with Grammy-winning Mi’kmaq and Cree producer David Strickland

Vincent Schilling

Cree filmmaker releases ‘Stories are in Our Bones’ on International Women’s Day

The heartfelt short film is a tribute to the teachings of Kokum

Vincent Schilling

#NativeNerd reviews: ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Boy II,’ and ‘I Am Not Okay With This’

Fantasy Island was lacking, Boy II less than scary, but ‘I Am Not Okay With This,’ with Sophia Lillis, is a highly-recommended Native Nerd-approved gem on Netflix

Vincent Schilling

by

squeedle

#NativeNerd reviews: Mr. Rogers, Knives Out, Alita: Battle Angel and Baby Yoda

My weekly mash-up of reviews now playing in theaters, streaming on your favorite platforms or otherwise available

Vincent Schilling

by

teddy115

'The Lost City of Gold' is a-DORA-ble: Nickelodeon's new Dora the Explorer movie

Isabela Moner does a great job as Dora and ‘The Lost City of Gold’ does a great job of making light of its own campiness with real adventures thrown into the mix

Vincent Schilling

by

aliana