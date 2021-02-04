Baby Yoda's This is the Way to Golden Globes

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations were announced Wednesday

Vincent Schilling

Indian Country Today

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards Wednesday morning. This year’s announcements were made virtually by Golden Globe-winning actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

The 78th Golden Globe ceremony on Feb. 28 will adhere to COVID concerns and will be hosted virtually by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — each from their respective cities in New York’s Rainbow Room and the Beverly Hilton in California.

Among this year’s nominations are “The Mandalorian,” the online Disney+ episodic series with the popular Baby Yoda, whose name was revealed as Grogu in the second season. Indigenous New Zealand director Taika Waititi directed an episode of “The Mandalorian” in the show’s first season. The show was nominated in the drama category of best television series this year.

Mark Ruffalo also received a Golden Globe nomination for his series on HBO, “I Know This Much Is True.” Ruffalo appeared in the series alongside other Native actors which include Michael Greyeyes and Tatanka Means.

(Related: Mark Ruffalo on ‘The healing power from our relatives’ - HBO’s “I Know This Much is True”)

Ruffalo received his nomination for the category “Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for television.” Helena Zengel, who portrayed a young girl kidnapped by Apaches, received a nomination for "News of the World” in the “Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture” category.

Other notable nominations include Anya Taylor-Joy for her performances in “Emma” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” and La Llorona for “Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language.” The feature “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which received two Golden Globe nominations, just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

(Related: #NativeNerd movie reviews: 'Spontaneous,' 'Synchronic,' and 'The Queen's Gambit' )

In terms of total nominations, Netflix dominated the Golden Globes with 22 nominations, with Amazon Studios receiving the second-highest with seven. Feature films that received the highest nominations were “Mank” with six, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” with five, and TV series programs with the highest were “The Crown” with six, and “Schitt’s Creek” with five.

In addition to the Golden Globes, Jane Fonda will receive the Cecille B. DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award will go to Norman Lear.

A few snubs

Social media is out in full force as far as snubs as of Wednesday afternoon. Many are calling out the Globes for failing to recognize Pedro Pascal for his starring role as the Mandalorian in the series of the same name, Tom Hanks for his role in “News of the World,” Spike Lee and his film “Da 5 Bloods” which was overlooked completely as well as Sophia Loren and Zendaya who were left of of the nominations for the roles in “The Life Ahead” and “Malcolm and Marie” respectively.

If you watch

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will take place on Feb. 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Time and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

The full list of award nominations as posted by the Golden Globes are as follows:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Father” (Trademark Films; Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix; Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Highwayman / Hear/say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”

Andra Day "The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby "Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand "Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan "Promising Young Woman”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Riz Ahmed "Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins "The Father”

Gary Oldman "Mank”

Tahar Rahim "The Mauritanian”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Four by Two Films; Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

"Music” (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)

“Palm Springs” (Party Over Here / Limelight Productions; Neon / Hulu)

“The Prom” (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson "Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer "French Exit”

Rosamund Pike "I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy "Emma”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden "The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda "Hamilton”

Dev Patel "The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg "Palm Springs”

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Croods: A New Age” (Dreamworks Animation; Universal Pictures)

“Onward” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix / Pearl Studio / Glen Keane Productions; Netflix)

“Soul” (Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Wolfwalkers” (Cartoon Saloon / Melusine; Apple / Gkids)

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Another Round” (Denmark) (Zentropa Entertainments; Samuel Goldwyn Films)

“La Llorona” (Guatemala / France) (La Casa De Producción / Les Films Du Volcan; Shudder)

“The Life Ahead” (Italy) (Palomar; Netflix)

“Minari” (USA) (Plan B; A24)

“Two of Us” (France / USA) (Paprika Films; Magnolia Pictures)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close "Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman "The Father”

Jodie Foster "The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried "Mank”

Helena Zengel "News of the World”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen "The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya "Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto "The Little Things”

Bill Murray "On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr. "One Night in Miami…”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell "Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher "Mank”

Regina King "One Night in Miami…”

Aaron Sorkin "The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloé Zhao "Nomadland”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell "Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher "Mank

Aaron Sorkin "The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton "The Father”

Chloé Zhao "Nomadland”

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat "The Midnight Sky”

Ludwig Göransson "Tenet”

James Newton Howard "News of the World”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross "Mank”

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste "Soul”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Fight for You” — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Music By: "h.e.r., Dernst Emile Ii

Lyrics By: "h.e.r., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Music By: Daniel Pemberton

Lyrics By: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (Seen)” — “The Life Ahead”

Music By: Diane Warren

Lyrics By: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi

“Speak Now” — “One Night in Miami…”

Music By: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

Lyrics By: Leslie Odom Jr, Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” — “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Music By: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Lyrics By: Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Crown” - Netflix (Left Bank Pictures / Sony Pictures Television)

“Lovecraft Country” - HBO (HBO / Afemme / Monkeypaw / Bad Robot / Warner Bros. Television)

“The Mandalorian” - Disney+ (Lucasfilm ltd.)

“Ozark” - Netflix (Mrc Television)

“Ratched” - Netflix (Fox21 Television Studios)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman "The Crown”

Jodie Comer "Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin "The Crown”

Laura Linney "Ozark”

Sarah Paulson "Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman "Ozark”

Josh O’Connor "The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk "Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino "Hunters”

Matthew Rhys "Perry Mason”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris” - Netflix (Darren Star Productions / Jax Media / MTV Studios)

“The Flight Attendant” - HBO Max (HBO Max / Berlanti Productions / Yes, Norman Productions / Warner Bros. Television)

“The Great “- Hulu (Hulu / Civic Center Media / MRC)

“Schitt's Creek” - Pop TV (Not a Real Company Productions / Canadian Broadcast Company / Pop TV)

“Ted Lasso” - Apple TV+ (Apple / Doozer Productions / Warner Bros. Television / Universal Television)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins "Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco "The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning "The Great”

Jane Levy "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara "Schitt's Creek”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle "Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult "The Great”

Eugene Levy "Schitt's Creek”

Jason Sudeikis "Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef "Ramy”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People” - Hulu (Hulu / Bbc / Element Pictures)

“The Queen's Gambit” - Netflix (Netflix)

“Small Axe” - Amazon Studios (Bbc Studios Americas, Inc / Amazon Studios)

“The Undoing” - HBO (HBO / Made Up Stories / Blossom Films/david E. Kelley Productions)

“Unorthodox” - Netflix (Studio Airlift / Realfilm)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett "Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones "Normal People”

Shira Haas "Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman "The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy "The Queen's Gambit”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston "Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels "The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant "The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke "The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo "I Know This Much Is True”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson "The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter "The Crown”

Julia Garner "Ozark”

Annie Murphy "Schitt's Creek”

Cynthia Nixon "Ratched”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega "Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson "The Comey Rule”

Daniel Levy "Schitt's Creek”

Jim Parsons "Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland "The Undoing”

Vincent Schilling, Akwesasne Mohawk, is associate editor of Indian Country Today who enjoys creating media, technology, computers, comics and movies. He is a film critic and writes the #NativeNerd column. Twitter @VinceSchilling. Email: vschilling@indiancountrytoday.com he is also the opinions’ editor, opinion@indincountrytoday.com.

Like this story? Support our work with a $5 or $10 contribution today. Contribute to the nonprofit Indian Country Today.