Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Lifestyle
Classified

A world without sports

Kolby KickingWoman

#KickinWithKolby — Thoughts from a Native sports fan #Sportzball

What a difference a week makes, huh?

This time last week, most sports were considering moving forward with their respective seasons without fans in attendance. A few short days later, the sports world as a whole came to a complete halt.

Now the NBA is hoping for a mid- to late-June return. The Masters might be pushed back to October. UFC fights are being suspended. Baseball’s opening day is postponed. Hockey is on hiatus.

It’s only a matter of time before a decision must be made on the Olympics but at this point, I have little confidence the International Olympic Committee will go through with it.

When news of COVID-19 first started making international headlines, I never would have thought we’d get to this point, it’s crazy!

What a time to be alive.

I was looking forward to this week’s column to be a final reminder for everyone to fill out their March Madness brackets before the first games would have begun Thursday morning.

Instead, we have “March Sadness.”

The world without sports has hit me hard a few times in the last week but did so again yesterday. Through the “memory” function of their app, Snapchat showed me a video I took two years ago of the University of Michigan beating the University of Houston on a last second 3-pointer.

(Video of the shot from a tweet I found.)

That same tournament, just the night before in fact, March 16, 2018, sports fans witnessed history when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County defeated the University of Virginia. The first time ever in the history of the tournament a 16-seed beat a 1-seed.

Who knows what history we could have witnessed this year. Each tournament provides storylines that are unique to that year and something unexpected is guaranteed to happen.

Again, what a time to be alive.

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Thankfully, the sports gods threw us a bone to temporarily fill our insatiable thirst for sports news with the NFL free agency period.

Twitter had a field day with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals trade, with Houston shipping arguably their best player in Deandre Hopkins to Arizona for David Johnson and some draft picks.

I mean, when Madden won’t even allow your trade to go through, that’s pretty bad. Also, if that trade were made in fantasy football, your fellow league members would be sure to throw a fit. So it’s safe to say, Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien deserves all the flack he is getting.

Although, as one sports reporter I follow on Twitter put it, he really didn’t quite receive the amount of criticism she expected thanks to the announcement by Tom Brady that he would not be returning to play for the New England Patriots.

After 20 years as the quarterback for the Patriots, all reports are saying Brady will most likely be heading to Tampa Bay which I never thought I’d say, hear or type in a million years.

The NFC South isn’t the cakewalk the AFC East has been for him over the course of his career.

I guess change is truly the only consistent thing in life.

While there may be no sports on TV, they still find a way to give us something to talk about. So for that, thank you sports gods.

In the meantime, keep that social distancing going and practicing clean habits. Stay safe and healthy everyone. This, too, shall pass!

ICT Phone Logo

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Kolby KickingWoman, Blackfeet/Gros Ventre is a reporter/producer for Indian Country Today. He is from the great state of Montana and currently reports and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow him on Twitter - @KDKW_406. Email - kkickingwoman@indiancountrytoday.com

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

Lifestyle

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#NativeNerd: Best practices for working virtually

As our world is transitioning to a virtual workspace, here some best practices to employ regularly

Vincent Schilling

by

benjamin

#NativeNerd movie reviews: ‘Freaks,’ ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ and ‘Spenser’

'Freaks' on Netflix was stellar, 'Spenser Confidential' was funny but rough around the edges, AMC’s ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ is one the best things on television

Vincent Schilling

The big dance that is March Madness!

#KickinWithKolby — Thoughts from a Native sports fan #Sportzball

Kolby KickingWoman

‘The Spirit of Hip Hop’ … ‘I just took to it’

A conversation with Grammy-winning Mi’kmaq and Cree producer David Strickland

Vincent Schilling

Jeremy Dutcher: ‘Always do it our way first’

Opera singer adds to the Indigenous renaissance, entire album is in Wolastoqey language

Jourdan Bennett-Begaye

by

Emus4u

Cree filmmaker releases ‘Stories are in Our Bones’ on International Women’s Day

The heartfelt short film is a tribute to the teachings of Kokum

Vincent Schilling

#NativeNerd reviews: ‘Fantasy Island,’ ‘Boy II,’ and ‘I Am Not Okay With This’

Fantasy Island was lacking, Boy II less than scary, but ‘I Am Not Okay With This,’ with Sophia Lillis, is a highly-recommended Native Nerd-approved gem on Netflix

Vincent Schilling

by

squeedle

Connecting with the TeePee app

Miguel Douglas saw a digital solution for an ever-changing Indigenous directory

Vincent Schilling

Arizona's growing powwow, 'safe space' for Two-Spirit

'Having events like this to further our community and further LGBTQTS is necessary and needed'

Dalton Walker

Oil rigs? Not when there’s a big screen and big roles

Martin Sensmeier cast as lead in new Netflix series ’The Liberator’

Sandra Hale Schulman

by

SanskarYogashala