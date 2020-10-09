Indian Country Today
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day — virtually

(Photo courtesy of NDN Collective)

Indian Country Today

Here is a list of events happening on Indigenous Peoples' Day 2020

Vibe into the Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend like TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, Arapaho. (You’re welcome, and yes, we just informally declared it Indigenous Peoples' Day weekend).

“No matter what 2020 throws at us we must always remember that our People are still here. And we weren’t discovered,” tweeted Manilan Houle, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

He’s right. A pandemic didn’t stop powwows or community events, and it certainly won’t halt 2020 events for Indigenous Peoples' Day. More cities, counties and states continue to change the name, too. This year Virginia is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day for the first time.

We gathered a list of virtual events happening on this weekend, on Indigenous Peoples' Day, and the week of.

One activity that you can immediately participate in is IllumiNative’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day Toolkit, teaching resources, and materials for allies.

Of course, what is Indigenous Peoples' Day without some laughter? Comedian Joey Clift, Cowlitz, said he’s taking over Comedy Central's Instagram Stories on Monday, with the help of IllumiNative. Clift's takeover is called "Things you didn't learn about Native Americans in high School." On his Twitter, Clift said he'll promote IllumiNative's list of Native American comedians to follow.

ANYWHERE ON TURTLE ISLAND

Rising Hearts Run/Walk
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: All day
WHERE: Virtual
ADMISSION: Varies
MORE INFO: Event website

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Convergence
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 - Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: All day
WHERE: Nearby your home
ADMISSION: Varies
MORE INFO: Event website

Who is America?
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 7 p.m. Eastern Time
WHERE: Instagram Live
ADMISSION: Free
MORE INFO: A #NativeBook discussion series with Kaitlin Curtice and Twyla Baker

EAST COAST

Washington, D.C.
Piscataway, Pamunkey, and Conoy Lands

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Mascots, Monuments, and Memorialization
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 1 p.m. Eastern Time
WHERE: Virtual; americanindian.si.edu/online-programs
HOST: Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian
ADMISSION: Free
MORE INFO: How do people’s memories of the past inform and influence the current racial and social landscape? As part of the museum’s new series Youth in Action: Conversations about Our Future, participants can hear from young Native activists who are propelling this conversation forward and addressing the tension between history, memory and the current movements happening across America. 

Springfield
Kiikaapoi, Osage and Oceti Sakowin Lands

Native Americans: Representation, Appropriation, and Empowerment
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12TIME: 1 p.m. Central
HOST: Missouri State University
WHERE: Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/4383587902

UCM event

Atlanta
Mvskoke Lands

McGirt V. Oklahoma: Understanding the Implications of the Recent Supreme Court Decision Across Native America
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 4 p.m. Eastern
WHERE: Zoom
HOST: Emory University
ADMISSION: Free, register in advance
MORE INFO: Sarah Deer (Creek), University of Kansas Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Barbara Creel (Jemez Pueblo), University of New Mexico School of Law; and Andrew Adams III (Creek), Muscogee Creek Nation Supreme Court; and Professor Womack will explore the implications of the decision regarding the Creek Nation for Oklahoma tribal nations and other parts of Indian Country.

CENTRAL

Tulsa
Wichitas, Caddos, Plains Apaches, Quapaws, Osages, Pawnees, Kiowas, and Comanches Lands (before the Indian Removal Act of 1830)

Tulsa Native American Day
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual; Watch here
ADMISSION: Free
MORE INFO: Facebook

MOUNTAIN TIME

Rapid City
Cheyenne and Očeti Šakówiŋ (Sioux) Lands

South Dakota Native American Day and Memorial Walk
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 10 a.m. Mountain Time
WHERE: Rapid City, South Dakota; Starts at the Sioux Park Flower Garden area and proceeds to a field behind the Canyon Lake Methodist Church and West Middle School
MORE INFO: Memorial Walk honoring children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School; and the website

South Dakota Native American Day and Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Remembering The Children Memorial
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Rapid City, South Dakota; Near the location of unmarked graves of children who died at the school, which closed in 1933

Pocatello
Shoshone-Bannock Lands

"Celebrating Community and Neighbors: Building Relations with Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Pocatello"
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12 - Thursday, Oct. 15
TIME: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. MT
HOST: Idaho State University
WHERE: Zoom; register here
MORE INFO: University website

Boulder
Eastern Shoshone and Goshute Lands

Indigenous Peoples Day Speakers Panel
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 1-2:30 p.m. Mountain Time
WHERE: Virtual; Watch here
ADMISSION: Free
MORE INFO: City of Boulder website

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Virtual Panel
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 12 p.m. Pacific Time
WHERE: Virtual
HOST: University of Utah
ADMISSION: RSVP on the website
MORE INFO: Indigenous Peoples’ Day Virtual Panel w/ Dr. Angela Parker, Gregg Deal, Joey Montoya, and Viki Eagle sharing how they're creating spaces for Indigenous peoples & raising awareness about contemporary Native communities & issues.

Univ. of Utah IPD

Fort Collins
Arapaho, Cheyenne, Ute and Oceti Sakowin Lands

Indigenous Peoples Day Speaker: Gregg Deal
WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12
TIME: 6-7:30 p.m. Mountain Time
WHERE: Virtual; Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/94427682598
ADMISSION: Free
MORE INFO: Join us Monday 10/12 for a virtual celebration and conversation with Gregg around Art & Activism in the Age of Co-Opting.

WEST COAST

Phoenix
O’odham and Piipaash lands

Everyday is Indigenous Peoples Day
WHEN: Four days, Oct. 9-12
TIME: Varies
WHERE: Virtual; Watch here
ADMISSION: Free
MORE INFO: ipdaz.org and Facebook

Everyday is Indigenous Peoples Day

Electric Voices: Indigenous Artists’ Showcase
WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10.
TIME: 6:30 - 8 p.m. Pacific Time
WHERE: Zoom ID - 966 8017 3060 and password: 870177

Electric Voices
ICT Phone Logo

To add Indigenous People's Day events to the list, email washingtoneditor@indiancountrytoday.com or tweet Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry).

