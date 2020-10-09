Celebrating Indigenous People’s Day — virtually

Here is a list of events happening on Indigenous People’s Day 2020

Vibe into the Indigenous People’s Day weekend like Nathan Apodaca, Arapaho (you’re welcome and yes, we just informally declared it Indigenous People’s Day weekend).

“No matter what 2020 throws at us we must always remember that our People are still here. And we weren’t discovered,” wrote Manilan Houle, Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, on Twitter.

He’s right. A pandemic didn’t stop powwows or community events, and it certainly won’t halt 2020 events for Indigenous Peoples Day. More cities, counties and states continue to change the name, too. This year Virginia is celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time.

We gathered a list of virtual events happening on this weekend, on Indigenous Peoples Day, and the week of.

One activity that you can immediately participate in is IllumiNative’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day Toolkit, teaching resources, and materials for allies.

Of course, what is Indigenous People’s Day without some laughter? Comedian Joey Clift, Cowlitz, said he’s taking over Comedy Central's Instagram Stories on Monday, with the help of IllumiNative. Clift's takeover is called "Things you didn't learn about Native Americans in high School." On his Twitter, Clift said he'll promote IllumiNative's list of Native American comedians to follow.

ANYWHERE ON TURTLE ISLAND

Rising Hearts Run/Walk

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: All day

WHERE: Virtual

ADMISSION: Varies

MORE INFO: Event website

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Convergence

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10 - Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: All day

WHERE: Nearby your home

ADMISSION: Varies

MORE INFO: Event website

Who is America?

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 7 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Instagram Live

ADMISSION: Free

MORE INFO: A #NativeBook discussion series with Kaitlin Curtice and Twyla Baker

EAST COAST

Washington, D.C.

Piscataway, Pamunkey, and Conoy Lands

Indigenous Peoples’ Day: Mascots, Monuments, and Memorialization

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 1 p.m. Eastern Time

WHERE: Virtual; americanindian.si.edu/online-programs

HOST: Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian

ADMISSION: Free

MORE INFO: How do people’s memories of the past inform and influence the current racial and social landscape? As part of the museum’s new series Youth in Action: Conversations about Our Future, participants can hear from young Native activists who are propelling this conversation forward and addressing the tension between history, memory and the current movements happening across America.

Springfield

Kiikaapoi, Osage and Oceti Sakowin Lands

Native Americans: Representation, Appropriation, and Empowerment

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12TIME: 1 p.m. Central

HOST: Missouri State University

WHERE: Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/4383587902

Atlanta

Mvskoke Lands

McGirt V. Oklahoma: Understanding the Implications of the Recent Supreme Court Decision Across Native America

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 4 p.m. Eastern

WHERE: Zoom

HOST: Emory University

ADMISSION: Free, register in advance

MORE INFO: Sarah Deer (Creek), University of Kansas Department of Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; Barbara Creel (Jemez Pueblo), University of New Mexico School of Law; and Andrew Adams III (Creek), Muscogee Creek Nation Supreme Court; and Professor Womack will explore the implications of the decision regarding the Creek Nation for Oklahoma tribal nations and other parts of Indian Country.

CENTRAL

Tulsa

Wichitas, Caddos, Plains Apaches, Quapaws, Osages, Pawnees, Kiowas, and Comanches Lands (before the Indian Removal Act of 1830)

Tulsa Native American Day

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual; Watch here

ADMISSION: Free

MORE INFO: Facebook

MOUNTAIN TIME

Rapid City

Cheyenne and Očeti Šakówiŋ (Sioux) Lands

South Dakota Native American Day and Memorial Walk

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 10 a.m. Mountain Time

WHERE: Rapid City, South Dakota; Starts at the Sioux Park Flower Garden area and proceeds to a field behind the Canyon Lake Methodist Church and West Middle School

MORE INFO: Memorial Walk honoring children who died while attending the Rapid City Indian Boarding School; and the website

South Dakota Native American Day and Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Remembering The Children Memorial

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Rapid City, South Dakota; Near the location of unmarked graves of children who died at the school, which closed in 1933

Pocatello

Shoshone-Bannock Lands

"Celebrating Community and Neighbors: Building Relations with Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Pocatello"

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12 - Thursday, Oct. 15

TIME: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. MT

HOST: Idaho State University

WHERE: Zoom; register here

MORE INFO: University website

Boulder

Eastern Shoshone and Goshute Lands

Indigenous Peoples Day Speakers Panel

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 1-2:30 p.m. Mountain Time

WHERE: Virtual; Watch here

ADMISSION: Free

MORE INFO: City of Boulder website

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Virtual Panel

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 12 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: Virtual

HOST: University of Utah

ADMISSION: RSVP on the website

MORE INFO: Indigenous Peoples’ Day Virtual Panel w/ Dr. Angela Parker, Gregg Deal, Joey Montoya, and Viki Eagle sharing how they're creating spaces for Indigenous peoples & raising awareness about contemporary Native communities & issues.

Fort Collins

Arapaho, Cheyenne, Ute and Oceti Sakowin Lands

Indigenous Peoples Day Speaker: Gregg Deal

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 12

TIME: 6-7:30 p.m. Mountain Time

WHERE: Virtual; Zoom - https://zoom.us/j/94427682598

ADMISSION: Free

MORE INFO: Join us Monday 10/12 for a virtual celebration and conversation with Gregg around Art & Activism in the Age of Co-Opting.

WEST COAST

Phoenix

O’odham and Piipaash lands

Everyday is Indigenous Peoples Day

WHEN: Four days, Oct. 9-12

TIME: Varies

WHERE: Virtual; Watch here

ADMISSION: Free

MORE INFO: ipdaz.org and Facebook

Electric Voices: Indigenous Artists’ Showcase

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 10.

TIME: 6:30 - 8 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: Zoom ID - 966 8017 3060 and password: 870177

To add Indigenous People's Day events to the list, email washingtoneditor@indiancountrytoday.com or tweet Indian Country Today (@IndianCountry).