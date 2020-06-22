Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Wisconsin tribes reliant on casinos hit hard by pandemic

The Associated Press

'Gaming, for the most part, is what we survive on'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tribes in Wisconsin that rely mostly on casino revenue to support their communities are struggling to provide government services after the pandemic forced businesses to shut down to curb the spread of the virus. 

About 241 tribes, including the 11 in Wisconsin, stand to lose about $22.4 billion, more than half their projected revenue this year, according to the National Indian Gaming Association. The organization is dedicated to protecting the welfare and sovereignty of tribes, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

"Gaming, for the most part, is what we survive on," said Ernest Stevens Jr., a citizen of Wisconsin's Oneida Nation and chairman of National Indian Gaming Association. "In a lot of cases, if we don't have gaming, we don't have dollars. We don't have a tax base."

All the state's casinos made nearly $1.3 billion in gross revenue based on nearly $17.6 billion in wagers made in the 2018-19 fiscal year, according to recent figures from the Wisconsin Department of Administration, which regulates the compacts that govern tribal gaming.

"It's really pretty much crippled our tribal economy," said Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk Nation, whose six Wisconsin casinos generate more than 80% of the tribe's annual operating budget. "The casinos are really the bread and butter of our funding."

Forest County Potawatomi Community has lost more than $70 million in net revenue from the tribe's two casinos, which has resulted in many government offices to close and 60 percent of its employees to be furloughed, Attorney General Jeff Crawford said.

"We've had to cut our tribal government in half," Crawford noted. "We essentially don't have an effective operating budget for providing services. We are down to essential government services to take care of the needs of our members."

Almost three quarters of tribal casinos, including 11 of the 26 in Wisconsin, had reopened as of June 18, according to the American Gaming Association. But Stevens said they are not operating at full capacity.

Ho-Chunk Gaming reopened its Madison location late May with less than a third of its 1,300 slot and poker machines in accordance with Dane County's public health guidelines. Visitors and staff must wear masks and undergo temperature checks. Its Nekoosa casino has opened, and there are plans to open others on June 29.

AP Logo little
Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trolled by TikTok and K-Pop?

Trump campaign blames the 'fake news media' for 'warning people away from the rally' over COVID-19

The Associated Press

'We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world'

World Health Organization leader says don't 'politicize' the pandemic

The Associated Press

The Latest: Oklahoma breaks one-day record

The Latest reports about the COVID-19 outbreak

The Associated Press

Gila River hotels, casinos close for two weeks after worker death

'Nothing is more important to our community than the well-being of our team members and guests, children, elders and families'

Cronkite News

by

Ronald Took

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

'Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely'

The Associated Press

Coronavirus spikes fuel debate over personal freedoms

A political and cultural debate has emerged as officials struggle to balance demands for constitutional rights against warnings from doctors of deadly consequences

The Associated Press

Navajo resumes weekend lockdowns as Arizona virus cases rise

'A second surge, a worse surge, may put a lot of pressure back on our health care system and our health care workers,' President Jonathan Nez says

The Associated Press

If you have relatives in a nursing home during pandemic, get them out, experts advise

'Nursing homes have really been the center of the pandemic,' says Dr. Tung Nguyen, a professor of internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco

Ethnic Media

Judge: U.S. must release $679M in tribal virus relief funds

Updated: A federal judge says the U.S. Treasury Department must release $679 million in coronavirus relief to tribes that it intended to withhold over a court challenge

The Associated Press

Cartoonist Ricardo Caté teams with New Mexico on virus campaign

'Laughter has always been a part of being Indian, and Native humor is culturally unique and at the heart of our resilience and survivability,' Caté says

The Associated Press