Wisconsin governor makes $200M available to local governments

In this Dec. 4 photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

The Associated Press

Federally recognized American Indian tribes will share $10 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin local governments will share in $200 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill to help with expenses related to the pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday. 

Evers announced that $190 million will be allocated to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town based on a formula that takes into account population. Federally recognized American Indian tribes will share $10 million. Evers said the grants will provide financial stability to communities.

The money can be used for a wide variety of expenses, including emergency operations; purchases of personal protective equipment; sanitation supplies; temporary isolation housing for those infected with COVID-19; testing and contact tracing and family and sick leave for public health and safety employees.

The latest $200 million in grants is in addition to $1 billion in federal funding that Evers said would be directed toward the statewide response to the pandemic.

