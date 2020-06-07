Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Wind Creek casinos in Alabama to reopen

The Associated Press

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians says mask requirements and other safety changes will be implemented at its electronic bingo casinos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is planning to reopen its electronic bingo casinos on Monday.  

Wind Creek Hospitality said all three Alabama casinos will reopen with safety changes. The casinos had been closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Masks or face coverings will be required for everyone. Wind Creek said in a news release that all of the properties will be limiting the number of guests on the casino floor. The new capacity will be roughly one-third of normal operations.

The casino floor will be open to the public for four sessions each day, and deep cleaning will be conducted between sessions. Machines will be cleaned between guests.

Jay Dorris, CEO and president of Wind Creek, said reservations are not required, but the casinos will use a reservation system that people can use to book playing time.

"Just like your favorite restaurant on a Friday night, a reservation isn't required. But if you absolutely want to join us on a given day and time, reservations are available," Dorris said in a statement.

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is Alabama's only federally recognized tribe. The tribe operates bingo casinos in Montgomery, Atmore and Wetumpka.

AP Logo little
Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Navajo Nation extends casino closures

The tribe had 269 deaths and 5,808 coronavirus cases as of Friday, health officials say

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation cancels July 4 celebrations, ends weekend curfew

President Jonathan Nez also pushes the reopening of businesses to July 5

Cronkite News

Ready for tourists? Italy says yes

Most European nations are not ready and the British government will impose a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country starting next week

The Associated Press

Malaria drug fails to prevent COVID-19 in first large study

The review found hydroxychloroquine was no better than placebo pills at preventing illness from the coronavirus, according to results published by the New England Journal of Medicine

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation reports 131 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Numbers now at 5,479 positive COVID-19 cases and 248 known deaths

The Associated Press

Eroding civic trust (when it's most needed)

Experts worry that public efforts to contain COVID-19 are being undermined

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Through kids'eyes: Virus outbreak brings worry, joy

In Northern California, a Karuk boy wrote a rap song to express his fears about how his tribe of just 5,000 will survive the pandemic

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Supreme Court: States can require churches to limit attendance

Supreme Court rejects challenge to limits on church services

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Connecticut eases restrictions on worship services; casinos reopening

The state's two federally recognized tribes plan 'soft' reopenings Saturday for invited patrons and a partial reopening for the general public Monday, despite opposition from the governor

The Associated Press

by

saeed19

Virus could lead to more sports, online betting in US

'Both activities provide states, whose economies have been massively disrupted by the outbreak, the opportunity to capture new revenue immediately in the form of upfront license fees, and over time through taxes'

The Associated Press

by

saeed19