Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

The other coronavirus epidemic: scams

A general view of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) building amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2020. This morning the Labor Department announced that a record-smashing 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims for the previous week due to Coronavirus related job losses, meanwhile the U.S. Congress reached a compromise on a $2 trillion stimulus and relief bill as confirmed cases approached 500,000 globally. (Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Ethnic Media

COVID-19-related crimes have doubled in just the past week

Mark Hedin

Ethnic Media Services

Not only has the corona virus wrought havoc worldwide, it’s also become a new pretext for fraudsters trying to take advantage of people’s trust to steal their money. According to the United States Federal Trade Commission, COVID-19-related crimes are being reported by the thousands, have doubled in just the past week and are growing faster still.

The FTC has received more than 10,000 complaints so far this year, with losses approaching $7 million and a median of more than $500. More than half of those reports arrived in just the past 10 days.

Complaints describe perpetrators claiming to represent the government or a business, and who often take advantage of travel and vacation-related reports about cancellations and refunds. Other complaints reported problems with online shopping and mobile texting.

The federal government agency is updating the numbers the exponential growth of coronavirus-related complaints at its Explore Data web page, and offers information on types of scams and how to avoid them.

If you have been targeted by a fraudulent operation, please report it to the: FTC.

As a general rule, don’t click on links in emails that claim to be from the government or a bank, even if they look legitimate, and don’t respond to those emails. The criminals are good at copying the look of those institutions’ correspondence. It’s better to call the government agency or bank directly. But even there, be careful to find out the correct phone number on your own, and don’t trust the number in any unsolicited call or email.

Also, most phone calls trying to defraud people are “robocalls” — calls made by machines — so even though some are made by individual people, if you pick up a call and there’s no person on the other end of the line, just hang up.

Because the government has passed legislation offering various kinds of financial relief to consumers, some scammers are trying to take undue advantage of that, too. In one effort to combat this type of crime, the Small Business Administration is asking people to contact them directly, either by phone or at the sba.gov/coronavirus website to find out what kind of help is legitimately available.

Similarly, be wary of people or callers offering a fast-track to such financial help. And never give your Social Security, tax ID, bank account numbers or any other such highly personal

information to someone you don’t know.

Even if you’ve received a check in the mail, proceed with caution. Not all “coronavirus relief” checks can be trusted. The FTC has a blog with advice about how to spot a bogus relief check.

In recent weeks, the FTC has had to notify numerous technology companies such as internet service providers  that they are helping illegal telemarketing and “robocalls” involved with coronavirus-related scams.

Those companies included: VoIPMax, SipJoin Holding, Corp., iFly Communications, Third Rock Telecom, Bluetone Communications, LLC, VoIP Terminator, Inc., also known as BLMarketing, J2 Web Services, Inc., VoxBone US LLC and Comet Media, Inc.

“It’s never good business for VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocols) providers and others to help telemarketers make illegal robocalls that scam people,” FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said. “But it’s especially bad when your company is helping telemarketers exploiting fears about the coronavirus to spread disinformation and perpetrate scams.”

Another company, Globex Telecom, is being prosecuted by the FTC for this kind of activity, the agency reports, as is? software provider James B. Christiano (unclear: is FTC also prosecuting the software provider? If so, see revised paragraph below). The Department of Justice is prosecuting two VoIP companies for “committing and conspiring to commit wire fraud by knowingly transmitting robocalls that impersonated federal government agencies.”

The FTC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have warned other companies about selling unapproved products that may be falsely claiming to be helpful in treating or curing COVID-19.

These include Gaia’s Whole Healing Essentials, LLC, Health Mastery Systems/Pure Plant Essentials, Homeomart Indibuy, Neuro XPE, FullerLifeC60, LLC, Halosense, Inc., JRB Enterprise Group Inc., Carahealth, Corona-Cure, Vital Silver, Quyinessence Aroatherapy Ltd.,

N-ergetics, GuruNanda, LLC, Vivify Holistic Clinic, Herbal Amy LLC and the Jim Bakker Show.

Although the FTC strongly recommends against communicating with ANY unknown person or business, the opposite is true when it comes to notifying friends and family to be careful.

“Share these tips with your co-workers, family and social networks,” the agency says.

Ethnic Media Services works to enhance the capacity of ethnic news outlets to inform and engage diverse audiences on broader public issues with the goal of building a more inclusive participatory democracy.

Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President slams health agency's report as 'typical fake news deal'

Watchdog report looks at hospital shortages

The Associated Press

On Wisconsin! No off. It's back on. Tuesday is quite the election day

Voters required to go to polls despite virus concern

The Associated Press

British leader moved to intensive care with coronavirus symptoms

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

The Associated Press

Before the peak: Hospitals already report serious capacity issues

Federal Inspector General: 'It's likely that every hospital in America is going to have to deal with this'

The Associated Press

Oil business during a pandemic: 'Now everything is slowing down'

Chaos and scrambling in the US oil patch as prices plummet

The Associated Press

We basically wasted two months

'You now literally will have a company call you up and say, 'Well, California just outbid you,'' said New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. 'It's like being on eBay with 50 other states, bidding on a ventilator'

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

Bracing for the 'hardest, saddest' week of our lives

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 65,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University

The Associated Press

Updates: Albuquerque retirement facility has 18 coronavirus cases

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

The Associated Press

As the country disinfects, diabetes patients can’t find rubbing alcohol

'We’re all supposed to be staying at home, and I’m out going to 10 different stores'

Kaiser Health News

Military recruiting struggles as enlistment stations close

Coronavirus quarantines have shut down most recruiting stations

The Associated Press