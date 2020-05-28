Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

South Dakota congressmen seek federal guidance on checkpoints

Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., speaks with reporters May 19 after a Senate Republican weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Indian Country Today

'We would appreciate it if the Department of the Interior and Department of Justice would look into this matter promptly'

South Dakota’s three Republican congressional delegates are calling on the federal government for guidance regarding highway checkpoints the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe has put in place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson on Wednesday sent a letter to U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Attorney General William Barr, citing South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s May 20 plea to President Donald Trump for federal intervention.

“We recognize the need to protect the health and safety of tribal members while also allowing for the flow of traffic on state and U.S. highways,” the congressmen wrote. “As is noted in the letter, there remains disagreement about legal authorities in this matter. We would appreciate it if the Department of the Interior and Department of Justice would look into this matter promptly to provide additional guidance to both the state and the tribe.”

Their letter is the latest in a series of developments involving checkpoints established by Lakota tribes in the state in recent weeks.

(Related coverage: South Dakota governor calls on Trump in tribal checkpoint feud)

Noem has said the checkpoints have caused problems for people who are trying to access the reservation for reasons such as ranching or store deliveries.

File photo. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivers the annual State of the State address in the House Chamber at the state Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Pierre, S.D. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP)
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivers the annual State of the State address Jan. 14 at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D. (Erin Bormett/The Argus Leader via AP, File)

The Republican governor has demanded that both the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe remove their checkpoints from federal and state highways, and originally threatened to sue if they didn't comply.

The tribes have said the checkpoints are essential to protecting the health of the people on their reservations, and they plan to use them until they're no longer needed. The tribes say their sovereignty allows them to set up checkpoints anywhere on their land. 

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman has asked Noem to forward the tribe any complaints about his tribe's checkpoints.

(Related coverage: Chairman Harold Frazier talks checkpoints with Indian Country Today)

ICT Phone Logo

Support Indian Country Today by becoming a member. Click here.

Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eastern Cherokee casinos reopen with limited capacity

The tribe's two casinos will open to the public at 30 percent capacity after an invitation-only reopening last week

Joseph Martin

US virus deaths at 100,000: What does a number mean?

'Each day we've become accustomed to the new reality that we don't realize how far we've traveled from what normal is'

The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor makes $200M available to local governments

Federally recognized American Indian tribes will share $10 million

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation has 105 new virus cases, 1 more death

'We are working hard to make sure the daily numbers begin to decrease consistently'

The Associated Press

by

ben

US nears 100,000 deaths: Does Trump feel your pain?

At every turn, the president has asserted the numbers would be worse without his leadership, yet the toll keeps climbing

The Associated Press

Several Michigan casinos to reopen despite stay-at-home order

Updated: The tribes say they voluntarily closed to help slow the spread of the virus but are sovereign governments

The Associated Press

Death and denial in Brazil's Amazon capital

Manaus is one of the hardest hit cities in Brazil, which officially has lost more than 23,000 lives to the coronavirus

The Associated Press

US communities face tough choices on opening public pools

'It's definitely not going to be business as usual this season'

The Associated Press

by

fmwhatsapp

Density, poverty keep Los Angeles struggling against virus

'The wealthier people were able to get the test kits. So it seemed like there was more disease among the wealthy'

The Associated Press

Native colleges navigate virus challenges

'During our talks with students over the last few weeks, one thing they’ve always said is, ‘Just keep us safe'

Eddie Chuculate

by

MyBoy