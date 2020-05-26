Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Several Michigan casinos to reopen despite stay-at-home order

Bay Mills Resort and Casino (Photo courtesy of Bay Mills Resort and Casino)

The Associated Press

The tribes say they voluntarily closed to help slow the spread of the virus but are sovereign governments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Several tribal casinos have announced they will reopen despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home restrictions.

Meanwhile, Whitmer said Tuesday people who leave their home for work or those who have coronavirus symptoms can be tested without needing a doctor's note, expediting testing that is seen as critical to slowing the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST 

Previously, many essential workers and those with mild or worse symptoms needed a health care provider's permission to get a COVID-19 test in Michigan, except at a site in Detroit. The governor said community sites will not charge people out-of-pocket costs, in accordance with her new order.

People eligible for testing include those showing symptoms, who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or coronavirus symptoms, who have worked outside the home for at least 10 days or who live or work inside a nursing home, prison or other congregate setting.

"If you fit this expanded criteria, I hope that you will find a test site near you and go get tested," said Whitmer, who directed residents to a website and hotline with a list of testing locations.

CASINOS

Four of the state's 12 tribes said they will reopen seven casinos despite Whitmer's closure of casinos and other places of public accommodation through June 12, including one that plans to restart Friday. The casinos include Bay Mills, Kings Club, Gun Lake, FireKeepers, Soaring Eagle, Soaring Eagle Slot Palace and Saganing Eagles Landing.

The tribes said they voluntarily closed to help slow the spread of the virus but are sovereign governments. The governor's office did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

The casinos plan to limit the number of guests, slot machines and table games. Guests' temperatures will be taken, and staff will be required to wear masks and gloves.

Michigan has 24 tribal casinos and three commercial casinos in Detroit.

CASES

The state health department reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the total to 5,266. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive, said the number of people sickened by the virus continues to rise but at a slower rate, and more than 33,000 people have recovered.

Cases are steadily declining in the hard-hit Detroit area, where a hospital network said it had less than 100 COVID-19 patients for the first time in more than two months, and in southwestern Michigan. Cases continue to be low in northern Michigan. The Grand Rapids region has the highest rate of new cases, she said, at about 40 cases a day per million residents.

The state unveiled an online "dashboard" that tracks spread and testing by region and county.

RETAIL

Retail shops reopened with restrictions on the number of people who can be inside. People also can make an appointment to visit auto dealers.

The Michigan Retailers Association created signs that businesses can print and display. They highlight the importance of masks, hand sanitizer and customers limiting their touching to what they might buy.

Restaurants and bars remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan.

AP Logo little

White reported from Detroit.

Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

US nears 100,000 deaths: Does Trump feel your pain?

At every turn, the president has asserted the numbers would be worse without his leadership, yet the toll keeps climbing

The Associated Press

Death and denial in Brazil's Amazon capital

Manaus is one of the hardest hit cities in Brazil, which officially has lost more than 23,000 lives to the coronavirus

The Associated Press

US communities face tough choices on opening public pools

'It's definitely not going to be business as usual this season'

The Associated Press

by

sweepstakesoffers

Density, poverty keep Los Angeles struggling against virus

'The wealthier people were able to get the test kits. So it seemed like there was more disease among the wealthy'

The Associated Press

Native colleges navigate virus challenges

'During our talks with students over the last few weeks, one thing they’ve always said is, ‘Just keep us safe'

Eddie Chuculate

by

Jijibo

Mexico's national emergency

Many in Mexico fear that the virus is coming from US

The Associated Press

by

solarpanelcp

More coronavirus cases, deaths reported at Navajo Nation

Navajo officials said preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate that 1,397 individuals have recovered from COVID-19

The Associated Press

Coronavirus pandemic claims another victim: Robocalls

Industry experts say robocalls are down — scam calls, as well as nagging from your credit-card company to pay your bill

The Associated Press

by

alfred0809

Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond

Many remain cautious as the number of confirmed cases nationwide passes 1.6 million

The Associated Press

Rural areas, tribal lands hit hardest by census interruption

'We have historically been underrepresented in the past, and there's an unfortunate precedent to show we will be underrepresented again'

The Associated Press