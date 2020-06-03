Indian Country Today
Ready for tourists? Italy says yes

Umberto Andreani, 33, hugs his girlfriend Alice Tiberi, 27, who just arrived from Duesseldorf, Germany at Rome's Fiumicino airport, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Rome’s Fiumicino airport sprang back to life on Wednesday as Italy opened regional and international borders in the final phase of easing its long coronavirus lockdown, allowing families and loved ones separated by the global pandemic to finally reunite. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The Associated Press

Most European nations are not ready and the British government will impose a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country starting next week

Coleen Barry, Alessandra Tarantino and Jill Lawless

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport sprang back to life Wednesday as Italy opened regional and international borders in the final phase of easing its long coronavirus lockdown, but it was still an open question how other nations would accept Italian visitors.

Families and loved ones separated by the global pandemic could finally reunite but normalcy was a long way off. 

Italy is the first European country to fully open its international borders, dropping the 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors. But most European nations see Italy's move — which aims to boost its collapsed yet critical tourism industry — as premature. Many of them are moving to open only on June 15 — and some even much later than that.

Who gets to go where in Europe this summer is shaping up to be determined by where you live, what passport you carry and how hard hit your region has been during the pandemic.

At Rome's international airport, Andrea Monti embraced his girlfriend, Katherina Scherf, in an emotional reunion as she arrived from Duesseldorf, Germany. 

"We haven't seen each other since before the pandemic,'' Monti said. 

Still, the airport remained lightly used even though Italy's national holiday on Tuesday normally kicks off the summer domestic tourism season. It was scheduled to handle several thousand passengers on Wednesday, compared to 110,00 passengers on the same day last year. 

Italy also resumed high-speed train service between regions for the first time since the lockdown in early March, checking departing passengers' temperatures as they accessed the tracks. 

Europe-wide, rules on cross-border travel were a patchwork of regulations if not a complete mishmash. 

Germany said Wednesday that it plans to lift a travel warning for European countries from June 15 but it may still advise against travel in some cases, for example to Britain if quarantine rules there remain.

Germany issued a warning against all nonessential foreign travel in March. The aim is to change that for Germany's 26 European Union partners, other countries outside the EU that are part of Europe's passport-free Schengen travel area, and Britain.

Austria said it is ending border checks with all its neighbors except for Italy, due to lingering concerns about coronavirus infections there, particularly hard-hit Lombardy. Italy's neighbor, France, also is looking at opening its borders on June 15 — although French citizens who cross over in the meantime are no longer subject to quarantines upon their return. 

The British government was confirming plans Wednesday to impose a 14-day quarantine for people arriving in the country starting next week, despite pleas from the travel industry to drop the idea and criticism from others that the move comes way to late to tamp down the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Britain has seen nearly 39,500 deaths linked to the virus, the highest death toll in Europe and second-highest in the world after the United States. Europe overall has seen 175,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Britain is also talking to other countries about setting up "air bridges" that would allow certain countries or regions to be exempted from quarantine rules. British tourists make up a large portion of visitors to Spain and Portugal.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva told the BBC that diplomats from the U.K. and Portugal " will work together in order to guarantee that British tourists coming to Portugal would not be subjected on their return to England to any kind of quarantine."

