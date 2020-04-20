Indian Country Today
Top Stories
News
Coronavirus
Classified

Price of oil contracts drops below zero; demand has collapsed

An oil rig stands against the setting sun in Midland, Texas on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

The Associated Press

Health experts warn the pandemic is far from over and new flareups could ignite if governments rush to allow "normal" life

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil futures plunged below zero on Monday, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Stocks and Treasury yields also dropped on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 1.8 percent, but the market's most dramatic action by far was in oil, where the cost to have a barrel of U.S. crude delivered in May plummeted to negative $37.63. It was at roughly $60 at the start of the year. 

Traders are still paying $20.43 for a barrel of U.S. oil to be delivered in June, which analysts consider to be closer to the "true" price of oil. Crude to be delivered next month, meanwhile, is running up against a stark problem: traders are running out of places to keep it, with storage tanks close to full amid a collapse in demand as factories, automobiles and airplanes sit idled around the world. 

Tanks at a key energy hub in Oklahoma could hit their limits within three weeks, according to Chris Midgley, head of analytics at S&P Global Platts. Because of that, traders are willing to pay others to take that oil for delivery in May off their hands, so long as they also take the burden of figuring out where to keep it.

"Almost by definition, crude oil has never fallen more than 100 percent, which is what happened today," said Dave Ernsberger, global head of pricing and market insight at S&P Global Platts. 

"I don't think any of us can really believe what we saw today," he said. "This kind of rewrites the economics of oil trading."

Also exacerbating the volatility is that few traders are buying and selling U.S. oil to be delivered in May. They won't even have the opportunity to do so after Tuesday, when trading contracts for it expire and the earliest delivery they'll be able to buy is for June. 

The plunge in oil sent energy stocks in the S&P 500 to a 3.7 percent loss, the latest in a dismal 2020 that has caused their prices to nearly halve. 

Halliburton lurched between gains and sharp losses, even though it reported stronger results for the first three months of 2020 than analysts expected. The oilfield engineering company said that the pandemic has created so much turmoil in the industry that it "cannot reasonably estimate" how long the hit will last. It expects a further decline in revenue and profitability for the rest of 2020, particularly in North America.

"The government can declare whatever they want in terms of encouraging people to get out and do stuff," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. "Whether or not broad swaths of society do that remains to be seen. It's going to take seeing people start to get out and do stuff again. That will be the necessary positive development, not just declaring getting things open." 

But health experts warn the pandemic is far from over and new flareups could ignite if governments rush to allow "normal" life to return prematurely. 

"There's still uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the economy," said Julian Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG. "Come fall, are we going to be back on airplanes? Are we going to go out and eat?"

Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gallup high school gym to reopen as coronavirus hospital

The first patients with COVID-19 may be admitted as early as April 25

The Associated Press

Coronavirus: 'If you jump the gun ... you’re gonna set yourself back'

In New Mexico, Native Americans account for nearly 37 percent of the state's 1,484 confirmed cases and about 11 percent of the state's population

The Associated Press

Our health versus the economy

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: 'To have an American president to encourage people to violate the law ... is 'dangerous'

The Associated Press

by

nts

'Great pain out there'

Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

The Associated Press

Leading in pandemic becomes part of audition for Biden's VP

Associated Press

Coronavirus could complicate Trump's path to reelection

The pandemic, which has killed more than 30,000 Americans and left millions out of work, has eviscerated Trump's hope to run for reelection on a strong economy

Associated Press

Stock markets rise, US oil price sinks below $19

Energy prices remained subdued as investors appeared skeptical that a global deal to reduce oversupply will provide a long-term solution as demand crumbles during the pandemic lockdowns

Associated Press

Poorer nations face bigger risk in easing virus restrictions

They lack the key tools — a sturdy economy, well-equipped hospitals and large-scale testing — that are needed for finding their way out of the pandemic

Associated Press

Heroes 'at a time of great uncertainty'

CDC data released Tuesday showed that 73 percent of the health workers falling ill are female and their median age is 42

Kaiser Health News

Easing restrictions? States and tribes are not so sure

New guidelines, expected to be announced Thursday, are aimed at clearing the way for an easing of restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus

The Associated Press