Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Oil, manufacturing had best luck with pandemic loans, survey shows

The Associated Press

A survey of small businesses released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows oil extraction and mining businesses had the best success in getting loans from the Paycheck Protection Program

MIKE SCHNEIDER
Associated Press 

Almost 75 percent of small businesses in a survey applied for help from a federal loan program designed to keep workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic, but only 38% of small businesses received any money, according to survey results the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. 

Oil extraction and mining businesses had the best success in getting loans from the Paycheck Protection Program with more than half of businesses surveyed in that sector reporting getting some help, according to the Census Bureau's Small Business Pulse Survey.

Just under half of small businesses in manufacturing and about 45 percent of small businesses in accommodations and food services reported receiving loans, the survey said. 

Utilities fared the worst of all sectors with less than a quarter of small businesses in that sector getting loans, according to the survey.

The Paycheck Protection Program administered by the Small Business Administration has dispensed more than $530 billion in low-cost loans to millions of small businesses to cushion them from the sharp downturn induced by the coronavirus.

The Census Bureau survey showed nearly two-thirds of small businesses in Arkansas, Maine and Oklahoma had received loans, among the highest in the nation. Trailing the rest of the nation was California, where just over a fifth of small businesses received the emergency loans.

When asked about the disparities in an email, Small Business Administration press director Carol Wilkerson said the agency didn't have a comment to provide. 

The Census Bureau launched the Small Business Pulse Survey last month in order to capture the impact of the pandemic on small businesses in near real-time. The release on Thursday was the first of what will be weekly updates. The initial survey was sent to 100,915 small businesses, and 22,449 small businesses responded from April 26 to May 2.

The survey targeted nonfarm, single-location employer businesses with less than 500 employees and receipts of $1,000 or more.

Almost three-quarters of the small businesses surveyed said they had experienced a drop in revenue, and more than a quarter said they had decreased the size of their workforce. More than 11 percent of the small businesses reported missing a loan payment, but that rose to 30 percent for small businesses in accommodations and food services, according to the survey. 

AP Logo little
Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wisconsin governor warns of 'massive confusion' after ruling

A state Supreme Court order threw communities into chaos, with bars in some places reopening immediately and leaders in other areas moving to maintain strict restrictions

The Associated Press

Senator steps down from committee post while FBI investigates for insider trading

The Associated Press

Feds: 'Staggering' cost of reining in wild horses

Bureau of Land Management's latest plans envision capturing 200,000 mustangs over the next two decades

The Associated Press

Twice the risk: Fires and infections

US report indicates broad risk of COVID-19 at wildfire camps during what's expected to be a busy fire season in the West

The Associated Press

Decade's worth of job growth was wiped out in a single month

36 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation reports 41 new virus cases, another death

There have been 3,245 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night, with 103 known deaths, tribal officials say

The Associated Press

by

1st Larry

Whistleblower: US could face 'darkest winter'

'If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse'

The Associated Press

Symptom-free cats spread virus to other cats in test

A lab experiment suggests that cats can spread the new coronavirus to other cats without any of them ever having symptoms

The Associated Press

Virus spikes could take weeks to emerge

'As we saw early in the year, epidemics of COVID-19 start slow and take some time to build and become evident'

The Associated Press

South Dakota tribe: Sovereignty allows checkpoints

Update: 'This is our home, and this is our land; one does not come into somebody’s house and tell them how to live'

The Associated Press