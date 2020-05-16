Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Obama: Officials 'aren't even pretending to be in charge' during pandemic

Former President Barack Obama accepts the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award at a ceremony in New York. On Saturday, May 16, 2020, Obama plans to speak during “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour livestreaming event for historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)

The Associated Press

Latest sign that Obama intends to play an increasingly active role in the coming election

Jill Colvin

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized U.S. leaders overseeing the nation's response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge."

Obama spoke on "Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition," a two-hour event for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. His remarks were unexpectedly political, given the venue, and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.

"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama said. "A lot them aren't even pretending to be in charge."

Obama did not name President Donald Trump or any other federal or state officials in his comments. But last Friday, he harshly criticized Trump's handling of the pandemic as an "absolute chaotic disaster" in a call with 3,000 members of his administrations obtained by Yahoo News.

The commencement remarks were the latest sign that Obama intends to play an increasingly active role in the coming election. He has generally kept a low profile in the years since he left office, even as Trump has disparaged him. Obama told supporters on the call that he would be "spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as I can" for Joe Biden, who served as his vice president.

As he congratulated the graduates Saturday and commiserated over the enormous challenges they face given the devastation and economic turmoil the virus has wrought, the former president noted the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was killed while jogging on a residential street in Georgia.

"Let's be honest: A disease like this just spotlights the underlying inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country," Obama said. "We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn't submit to their questioning."

"Injustice like this isn't new," Obama went on to say. "What is new is that so much of your generation has woken up to the fact that the status quo needs fixing, that the old ways of doing things don't work." In the face of a void in leadership, he said, it would be up to the graduates to shape the future.

"If the world's going to get better, it's going to be up to you," he said.

It is a perilous time for the nation's historically black colleges and universities, which have long struggled with less funding and smaller endowments than their predominantly white peers and are now dealing with the financial challenges of the coronavirus. Even at the better-endowed HBCUs, officials are bracing for a tough few years. 

Obama will also deliver a televised prime-time commencement address later Saturday for the high school Class of 2020 during an hour-long event with LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai and Ben Platt, among others.

Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virus politics in Wisconsin

Republicans won, taking ownership of the state's coronavirus response and, with it, new political risk

The Associated Press

Navajo Nation still under lockdown

Roundup of the latest news from the coronovirus pandemic

The Associated Press

States don't have enough testing (but opening for business anyway)

Most US states fall short of recommended testing levels

The Associated Press

House to vote on $3 trillion plan that includes support for tribes, $1,200 cash payments

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., calls the House bill 'a totally unserious effort'

The Associated Press

US health officials release reopening guidance

The long-delayed guidance provides direction for schools, businesses and other organizations as states reopen from coronavirus shutdowns

The Associated Press

by

WSullivan

South Dakota tribe: Sovereignty allows checkpoints

Update: 'This is our home, and this is our land; one does not come into somebody’s house and tell them how to live'

The Associated Press

by

macblackwolf

Oil, manufacturing had best luck with pandemic loans, survey shows

A survey of small businesses released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows oil extraction and mining businesses had the best success in getting loans from the Paycheck Protection Program

The Associated Press

Wisconsin governor warns of 'massive confusion' after ruling

A state Supreme Court order threw communities into chaos, with bars in some places reopening immediately and leaders in other areas moving to maintain strict restrictions

The Associated Press

Senator steps down from committee post while FBI investigates for insider trading

The Associated Press

Feds: 'Staggering' cost of reining in wild horses

Bureau of Land Management's latest plans envision capturing 200,000 mustangs over the next two decades

The Associated Press