North Dakota county sees rise in cases

Mass-testing events have continued this weekend, including one in Fort Yates on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation

Cass County in eastern North Dakota remains the epicenter of the state's coronavirus outbreak. 

North Dakota officials on Sunday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Cass County, bringing the county's total to 805. Cass County accounts for more than half of the coronavirus cases in North Dakota.

Grand Forks County is second in North Dakota with 285 cases, after reporting one new case on Sunday. Morton and Richland counties also reported one new case each on Sunday.

Statewide, there were 1,491 confirmed cases as of Sunday, up 27 from the previous day. The number of patients hospitalized was 29 on Sunday, down five from the previous day. North Dakota's death toll from COVID-19 remains at 35.

Mass-testing events continued over the weekend, including one in Fort Yates on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, The Bismarck Tribune reported. On Facebook, the tribe reported that 482 residents and essential workers were tested. Results are expected in several days.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota resumed visitor access on Saturday for day use of trails, picnic areas, roads and backcountry camping.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

