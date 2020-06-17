Indian Country Today
Top Stories
Newscasts
Coronavirus
Classified

Navajo resumes weekend lockdowns as Arizona virus cases rise

A sign for Navajo Drive is seen against a cloud-darkened Sentinel Mesa in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo Reservation on April 30. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

'A second surge, a worse surge, may put a lot of pressure back on our health care system and our health care workers,' President Jonathan Nez says

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is resuming lockdowns for at least the next two weekends as the number of coronavirus cases off the reservation increases, most notably in Arizona. 

Tribal President Jonathan Nez made the announcement Tuesday in a virtual town hall. He cited Arizona, which hit an alarmingly high new daily number of cases with nearly 2,400 — almost double the previous record, in urging people to stay home.

During its peak, the Navajo Nation sent the sickest patients from the reservation to larger hospitals in Arizona and New Mexico. That might not be an option if hospitals in Arizona become overwhelmed with patients, Nez said.

"A second surge, a worse surge, may put a lot of pressure back on our health care system and our health care workers," Nez said.

Residents on the Navajo Nation are still under daily nighttime curfews. It has been a couple of weeks since they were required to stay home throughout the weekend, from sundown Friday to sunrise Monday. Tribal police have been citing people for violating the lockdown.

Masks also must be worn in public on the reservation. Tribal government offices remain closed to the public.

The tribe reported 22 new cases of the coronavirus late Monday, one of the lowest daily numbers, and no new deaths. The total number of cases reported was 6,633 with 311 deaths. Health officials said nearly half of those who tested positive have recovered.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

AP Logo little
Comments

Coronavirus

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

If you have relatives in a nursing home during pandemic, get them out, experts advise

'Nursing homes have really been the center of the pandemic,' says Dr. Tung Nguyen, a professor of internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco

Ethnic Media

Judge: U.S. must release $679M in tribal virus relief funds

Updated: A federal judge says the U.S. Treasury Department must release $679 million in coronavirus relief to tribes that it intended to withhold over a court challenge

The Associated Press

Cartoonist Ricardo Caté teams with New Mexico on virus campaign

'Laughter has always been a part of being Indian, and Native humor is culturally unique and at the heart of our resilience and survivability,' Caté says

The Associated Press

Grim blame game over virus deaths in besieged nursing homes

Associated Press

Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance

European countries reopened their borders Monday after a three-month coronavirus shutdown, although international visitors are still being kept away

Associated Press

As NYC awakens, navigating a strange new normal

It begs the question: Who do we become when we can’t be who we were?

The Associated Press

Tenants behind on rent in pandemic face harassment, eviction

The coronavirus has prompted most states and federal authorities to initiate policies protecting renters, but not everyone is covered

The Associated Press

Amid COVID-related harassment of Asian Americans, experts stress need for mental health care

'This is an issue for our country as a whole; and it’s also a wake-up call for Asian Americans that we need to speak out when we experience discrimination'

Cronkite News

Casino reopenings lead to tension between some tribe, state leaders

Tribes in Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California, Florida, North Carolina, New York and elsewhere have decided to welcome back gamblers even though their states haven't allowed large gatherings

The Associated Press

Tribes question politics of COVID-19 funding

Updated: The distribution of coronavirus funds has brought some relief, but it has also brought concerns about transparency and questions over the role of politics in who gets what

Rob Capriccioso