Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths

This April 19, 2020 photo shows a sign on the Navajo Nation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported no new COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

It was the second consecutive day that the tribe has not recorded a coronavirus-related death.

The death toll remains at 1,233 since the pandemic began with the number of confirmed cases at 30,007 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25 percent capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.

Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

Tribal health officials say more than 191,000 vaccine doses have been distributed.

“Once again, the Navajo Nation is exemplifying what can be accomplished when we listen to the public health experts and work together. Our hard work is paying off and our prayers are being answered,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “The fight against COVID-19 continues on. Variants continue to be of great concern across the country, especially as we see more and more people travel including students on spring break.”

A sign reads "Navajo Monument Vally Tribal Park Closed Until Further Notice" posted at the entrance of Monument Valley in Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah, on the Navajo reservation April 19, 2020. (FILE: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
