Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd day in row

Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported six new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s pandemic total to 29,954 confirmed cases. The known death toll remained at 1,218.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening Monday with 25 percent capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.

Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain.

“Our recent data shows a steady and consistent downward trend in new infections, hospital visits and hospital bed usage remain much lower than what we saw in December and January, and we are seeing many of our people getting vaccinated at a higher rate than states,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health identified two communities, Baca Prewitt and Coyote Canyon, as having uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 26 to March 11.

That compares with 75 communities that were identified in January as having uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.