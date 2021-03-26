Navajo Nation reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths

'We have to stay the course and keep pushing back on COVID-19'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s numbers to 30,031 cases and 1,243 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25 percent capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.

Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to mandate the wearing of masks and other measures to help reduce the spread of the virus and to save lives. Now is not the time to let up our guard,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

“We have to stay the course and keep pushing back on COVID-19... We cannot let the fatigue caused by the pandemic undo the progress we’ve made in terms of lower numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” Nez added.