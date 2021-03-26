Navajo Nation reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths

Navajo Nation reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths

'We have to stay the course and keep pushing back on COVID-19'
Author:
Publish date:

The Navajo Nation weighed several plans Thursday to spend the last $177 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds the tribe received – money that has to be spent by the end of the year or will be lost. (Photo by Chelsea Hofmann, Cronkite News)

'We have to stay the course and keep pushing back on COVID-19'

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s numbers to 30,031 cases and 1,243 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening last week with 25 percent capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.

Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

“Here on the Navajo Nation, we continue to mandate the wearing of masks and other measures to help reduce the spread of the virus and to save lives. Now is not the time to let up our guard,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

“We have to stay the course and keep pushing back on COVID-19... We cannot let the fatigue caused by the pandemic undo the progress we’ve made in terms of lower numbers of infections, hospitalizations and deaths,” Nez added.

AP Logo little

ap logo screenshot
Outside

Myanmar protests continue a day after more than 100 killed

30-smoking-hand-full
Outside

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Lakota activist Nick Tilsen speaks with the procession protesting against the Keystone XL pipeline outside the Andrew W. Bogue Federal Courthouse in Rapid City, S.D. When former President Donald Trump visited Mount Rushmore last year for a fireworks display, Tilsen saw an opportunity to advance the Land Back Movement, an effort to return to Native American tribes control of land they once held. Instead, he was among several protesters arrested and found himself facing several felonies. (Adam Fondren/Rapid City Journal via AP File)
News

Mount Rushmore key in move to regain land

The U.S. performed more than 100 above-ground nuclear tests over a 12-year period at the height of the Cold War, sending out plumes of radiation that sickened “downwinders” in Arizona and other states. The government has long compensated downwinders, but not people living in most of Mohave County. (File photo by Jessica Boehm/Cronkite News)
News

Navajo officials push to broaden ‘downwinder’ coverage

Indigenous actresses Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion will play Lizzie Kyle, Anna Brown, Rita Smith, and Minnie Smith in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film, "Killers of the Flower Moon." (Photo courtesy of Osage News)
News

Top 10 Stories: What Indian Country read this past week as of March 27, 2021

Pictured: Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Alaska.
Opinion

Secretary Haaland’s historic achievement leaves Alaska Native leaders proud, yet worried

Tribes in Arizona stand to get $88 million in housing block grant funding, part of a $450 million boost to tribal housing programs that was included in the American Rescue Plan. The Navajo Nation, shown above, will get an additional $49.8 million, the most of any tribe in the nation. (Photo by Quinn Dombrowski/Creative Commons)
News

HUD invests $450 million in tribal housing

Raina Lynn Neeland. (Photo courtesy of Michael Northbird)
News

Evening briefs in Indian Country

Natasha DaVis and her daughters Natavia DaVis, middle, and Natasia DaVis waited in a large line to early vote, some up to two hours, at the Ramsey County Elections office in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Outside

Democrats use state voting laws to fuel federal overhaul