Navajo Nation reports 55 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press

Latest fatality raises the tribe's death toll to 363

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 55 additional positive cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation, with one more known death. 

That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases on the reservation to 7,469 as of Sunday night with the death toll now at 363.

Preliminary reports from 12 health care facilities indicate about 5,082 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Tribal health officials said 53,913 people have been tested for the coronavirus so far.

The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

