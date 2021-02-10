Indian Country Today
Navajo Nation reports 54 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

The Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Tuesday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

The latest figures raised the totals to 28,994 cases and 1,075 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 44 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the virus’ spread on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

Tribal officials said there have been nearly 237,500 COVID-19 tests administered and more than 15,500 people have recovered.

