Navajo Nation reports 43 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

An officer with the Navajo Nation Police talks to a driver at a roadblock in Tuba City, Ariz., on the Navajo reservation on April 22. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Associated Press

Tribal health officials say more than 50,000 people have been tested so far

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Department of Health has reported 43 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation with one more known death. 

That pushes the total of positive COVID-19 cases to 7,088 with the death toll at 336 as of Tuesday night.

Tribal officials said coronavirus-related cases continue to decrease due to the Navajo Nation's daily curfew and requirement to wear a face mask.

The tribe also has resumed weekend lockdowns with businesses closed as the number of coronavirus cases off the reservation increases, most notably in Arizona.

Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,754 people have recovered from COVID-19 with one hospital report still pending.

Tribal health officials said 50,185 people have been tested so far.

The Navajo Nation stretches into northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.  

